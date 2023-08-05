Kindergarten
- 5 boxes of crayons (24 ct.; not washable)
- 1 pair of blunt tip Fiskars scissors
- 18 glue sticks (Elmer’s preferred)
- #2 pencils (12 ct.; no mechanical, yellow preferred)
- 1 full-sized plastic pencil box (without lock)
- 2 large boxes of tissues
- 1 bottle (4 oz.) Elmer’s glue
- 8 black EXPO markers
- Girls—1 pump bottle hand sanitizer, 8 oz.
- Girls—1 box antibacterial wipes
- Boys—quart or gallon size Ziploc bags
- Boys—1 box baby wipes
First Grade
- 2 large boxes of tissues
- 2 pocket folders (with brads)
- 1 pair of Fiskar’s scissors (new or used)
- 2 marble notebooks
- 1 bottle of Elmer’s glue
- 12 glue sticks
- 1 full-sized plastic pencil box (new or used)
- 3 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 ct.)
- #2 yellow sharpened pencils (24 ct.)
- 8 black thick EXPO markers
- Girls—1 box sandwich size generic Ziploc bags
- Girls—1 pack antibacterial wipes
- Boys—1 box gallon size generic Ziploc bags
- Boys—1 bottle hand sanitizer
People are also reading…
Second grade
- 3 boxes of crayons (24 ct.)
- 1 pack of wide-ruled notebook paper
- 8 glue sticks
- 1 pair of scissors (new or used)
- 3 large pink erasers
- #2 yellow pencils (48 ct.; no mechanical)
- 2 large boxes of tissues
- 8 black thick (fat) Expo markers
- 2 composition notebooks (no spiral)
- 2 heavy duty plastic folders with brads (different
- colors)
- 1 plastic full-size pencil box (new or used, without
- lock)
- Girls—1 quart size Ziploc bags
- Boys—1 pack antibacterial wipes
Third grade
- 1 box of crayons (24 ct.)
- 2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper
- 12 glue sticks
- 8 EXPO markers
- 1 pair of scissors (new or used)
- 1 pack of 3x5 index cards
- #2 pencils (48 ct.)
- 1 soft pencil pouch
- 2 yellow highlighters
- 4 wide-ruled composition books (no spiral)
- 4 plastic pocket folders with brads (1 each of red, green, yellow and blue)
- 2 large boxes of tissues
Fourth grade
- 12 colored pencils
- 2 packs of wide-ruled paper
- 6 glue sticks
- 2 large boxes of tissues
- #2 pencils (48 ct.; no mechanical)
- 4 plastic pocket folders with brads (1 each of red, green, yellow and blue)
- 2 yellow highlighters
- 1–1½” three ring binder
- 1 pair of kid scissors (new or used)
- 4 black EXPO markers
- 1 pencil box or pouch
- 4 composition books (no spiral)
- Girls—1 pack antibacterial wipes
- Boys—1 quart or gallon size Ziploc bags
Fifth grade
- 1 box colored pencils (12 ct.)
- 1 pencil box or pouch (new or used, without lock)
- 6 jumbo glue sticks
- #2 pencils (48 ct.)
- 2 plastic folders with brads
- 1 pack 3x5 index cards
- 1 pack highlighters
- 8 EXPO marker
- 3 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper
- 2 boxes of tissues
- 3 composition books (100 page)
- 1 pair scissors (new or used)
- Girls—1 box sandwich size Ziploc bag
- Boys—1 pack antibacterial wipes