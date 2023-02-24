The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved an increase in towing rates during its meeting on Feb. 7.

County Administrator John Egertson said the last time Culpeper adjusted its towing rates was in 2018.

Culpeper Lt. Marshall Keene, a member of the Tow Advisory Board, discussed the matter with local towing companies and created new rates based on inflation and other costs, such as diesel fuel and equipment. All sides involved in the discussion felt the new rates were appropriate.

Keene said that the $60 increase would raise the rate to $325. He said the new price was based on a survey of surrounding countries, including Spotsylvania county, which had recently adjusted its fees. Keene stated that even with the increase, the new rates would be below that of neighboring counties.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates said the new rates are the maximum that can be charged for towing services in the county. The board unanimously approved the rate increases.

The fee for a basic police tow-and-clean response to a crash is now $325. The rate is $375 for calls that occur between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

A basic police response for a non-crash situation is now $225, defined as a police-requested tow of a vehicle to the tower’s storage lot, the police impound lot or the police station. The rate is $275 for calls between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The rates for a second tow will rise from $70 to $95.

Disabled vehicle service is now $125 during the day and $175 at night. The night fees would also be assessed on Saturdays, Sundays and all holidays.

The rate for additional cleanup is now $95, and includes but is not limited to a need for more than 5 gallons of absorber, removal of trees or other items.

The fee for the release of vehicles after hours was raised from $50 to $95, and the gate fee was also raised to the same amount.

The mileage per loaded mile fee was increased from $4 to $5, and advanced winching and recovery increased from $125 to $250. The per-hour standby fee is $90 and the administration fee was increased from $95 to $150.

The only towing-related fee that wasn’t increased is tarping for vehicles, which remains at $50.