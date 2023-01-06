Culpeper County rejects town's request for letter backing Lake Pelham name change

Culpeper County has declined to wade into the fray over the removal of an Alabama Confederate’s name from the town reservoir.

Culpeper Town Council asked the Board of Supervisors for a letter supporting the town’s October decision to rename Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper. The town now has to get the new name approved for change on state and federal maps, and the process seeks county support.

In response, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, at its meeting Tuesday, removed the item from its agenda.

The lake name change issue was deemed unnecessary because the town owns the lake and it is really its decision alone, County Administrator John Egerston said in an email Wednesday.

The Town of Culpeper is applying in a form to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names Committee to adopt the change of Lake Culpeper on geographic government maps. The board is responsible for standardizing the names of geographic features within the 50 States and in other areas under the sovereignty of the U.S., according to the application form. The board retains legal authority to promulgate all official names and locations of natural features (e.g. mountains, rivers, valleys), as well as canals, channels, reservoirs and other select feature types.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources original description for the Culpeper lake is Pelham Reservoir, water supply reservoir for the Town of Culpeper. It covers 255 acres with a combination of forested and open sloped banks along its shores, according to the application.

The proposed name is Lake Culpeper, the form states. “The existing name of Lake Pelham stems from an Alabama-native Confederate soldier, Major John Pelham. The Town would prefer that the name of the reservoir not stem from a divisive individual. The name Lake Culpeper is felt to be more representative of the entire community. The minutes of the Town of Culpeper’s October 11, 2022 Town Council meeting are attached which contain the Council’s passing of the motion to change the name of the reservoir from Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper.”

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names Committee only accepts proposals for names intended to honor a person deceased at least five years and will disapprove names that could be construed to honor living persons, according to the application.

The person being honored should have had either some direct or long-term association with the feature, or have made a significant contribution to the area, community, or state in which it is located; or have outstanding national or international recognition.

Though the town intended the new name to represent the name of the town of Culpeper, the town and county were named for Lord Thomas Culpeper, an English baron who was Colonial Governor of Virginia from 1680-83.

Lake Pelham got its name in a 1970 naming contest. The winner was Alabama artillery officer John Pelham, who died in Culpeper at age 24 after being wounded in 1863’s Battle of Kelly’s Ford, fought on St. Patrick’s Day. A classmate of Union cavalry officer George Armstrong Custer, Pelham left West Point a few weeks before graduation to join the Confederacy. Upon his death, thousands mourned the young Alabaman known for his marksmanship as he lay in state in Richmond, capital of the Confederacy. Various markers around the town and county of Culpeper still recall his exploits.

Not approved at the local board meeting was a form letter stating, “The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors acknowledge and support the Town of Culpeper’s request to change the name of the reservoir located within Culpeper County, from Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper, as demonstrated by the vote of the Town Council at the October 11, 2022 Town Council Meeting. Sincerely, Chairman, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.”