Culpeper County School Board chair resigns amid budget tensions

“Unfortunately, the strain, of what I refer to as the Three P’s—the pandemic, the politicization of public schools, and personalities—have now overshadowed the positives aspects and my ability to effectively serve on the board,” North said. “The concern I have for my family’s health, as well as mine, has made me hesitant to attend in-person committee meetings, worksessions and board meetings since they resumed in July. Attempting to chair meetings virtually, while the majority of the board is in attendance in-person, is difficult and frustrating for everyone involved.”

“... It is my heartfelt desire that whomever is appointed to complete my term of office commits to educating themselves on the issues before them, participates with an open mind, recognizes and supports the diversity of our students and staff and always, always, make decisions based on what is best for the students in Culpeper County public schools, and not from a forced agenda from elsewhere,” she said.

North recognized the “dedicated and talented” staff members in the school division’sCentral Office, thanking them for being an invaluable resource.

