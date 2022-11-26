Culpeper County School board taking bids for repairs

The Culpeper Public School Board will hold a meeting to invite bids from companies to make several repairs to county schools.

The bid requests were announced on the public school system’s website on Nov. 13. The work outlined in the bid contracts, created by Roanoke-based Spectrum Design, would cover repairs to three county schools.

Repair issues that CCPS is inviting businesses to bid on include a boiler replacement at Pearl Sample Elementary School, replacement roof top HVAC units for both Farmington Elementary and Culpeper Middle Schools and a roof replacement for Culpeper Middle.

All of the repairs will be funded through ESSER II grants that the school system has obtained from the Virginia Department of Education. The amount of grant funds that has been set aside for those repairs are listed in the system’s Capital Improvement Five Year Plan.

Funds set aside for the boiler replacement at Pearl Sample Elementary total $111,280.

The rooftop HVAC unit at Farmington Elementary has funds totaling $300,000 set aside for its replacement.

In addition to a new rooftop HVAC unit, Culpeper Middle has funds set aside for a roof replacement totaling $2,080,000. The roof is the same that was installed when the school was opened in 1977 and has begun to leak.

The CCPS Capital Improvement Five Year Plan also has plans for other minor and major maintenance that is planned between fiscal years 2023-27.

Those plans range from more HVAC and roof replacements to renovations on classrooms and outdoor tracks and plans for new office and school buildings. While these plans are listed, funding through ESSER II and III hasn’t been obtained for all those projects.

The pre-bid meeting will be held at Culpeper Middle School located at 14300 Achievement Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

The deadline set for bids by the county school board is on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. The bids will be sent to the Culpeper County Schools Administration Office at 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201 in Culpeper.