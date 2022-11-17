Culpeper County to decide on expansion of water services to home on Route 522

A request from a Culpeper resident asking for her new home to be connected to the town’s water and sewer services will come before the county’s Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Public Works Committee received a letter on Oct. 24 from Marika Olmstead, requesting to hook up city water at their new home on Sperryville Pike. Olmstead and her family had bought the property which had a well located on the premises.

After closing on the property, the Olmsteads found that repairs on the well that had been agreed upon with the previous owners had not been made. Further inspection discovered that the well water was unsanitary and unfit for human consumption due to the presence of coliform bacteria.

Some examples of coliform bacteria include E.Coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. While not always deadly to humans, coliform bacteria has been known to make people sick, especially in children and the elderly. Symptoms of exposure to the bacteria include upset stomach, vomiting, fever or diarrhea.

Olmstead also noted in her letter to the county that two plumbing companies confirmed iron and acidity levels in the water. These levels are eating away at the property’s copper piping in the family’s water heater.

“The cost to fix our well and bring it to standard and treat our water would be greater than the cost to hook up to city water,” said Olmstead in her letter.

The town of Culpeper has a waterline near the Olmstead’s property, that is connected to a town water storage tank on Saint Jameson Road. The tank was installed prior to 2012 when the town of Culpeper and the county revised its inter-jurisdictional water and sewer agreement.

Representatives of the town of Culpeper met with the Olmstead family and determined that it could expand its services to them within the parameters of the agreement.

The Public Works Committee made the decision to set the matter to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Nov. 9. The board will make its decision on the matter on Dec. 6.

The Board’s December meeting will take place at the County Administration Building at 302 North Main Street in Culpeper.