Culpeper County's voter turnout biggest in years

After casting her ballot, Richardville’s Betty Washington said she voted for Biden. “He’s a better candidate. We need to get back to normalcy,” she said, noting that her father-in-law died of COVID-19. “Trump has just ruined America, and we can’t have any more of that. People are suffering.”

Rhonda Owen voted similarly. “I am done with Trump,” she said. “We need a change.”

But Alexander Sanchez, wearing a “Don’t Tread On Me” ballcap, said he and his wife voted to re-elect Donald Trump, fearing that Joe Biden would bring a more socialist tilt to government.

“We and our families have seen socialism in other countries,” Sanchez said. “We don’t want that here.”

MitchellsIn western Culpeper, not far from the state’s Coffeewood Correctional Center, the polling place at Mitchells Presbyterian Church also saw a relentless stream of voters from dawn to past dusk.

When the very rural Mitchells station opened Tuesday, eight people were waiting in line to vote, quickly followed by another four.