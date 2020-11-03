Culpeper County's voter turnout biggest in years

Brief visits Tuesday to the precincts in Richardsville, Lignum and Mitchells hinted at the record pace of voting across Culpeper County.
Culpeper County’s 2020 general election was the busiest in years, according to the official vote tally and some longtime election officials.
Seventy-eight percent of the county’s registered voters took part in this week’s election, casting 26,915 ballots, compared to 75 percent four years ago.
Visits to several precincts in Culpeper’s Stevensburg and Cedar Mountain magisterial districts proved that voters demonstrated huge interest in this year’s presidential and congressional elections.
RichardsvilleIn the rural northeastern corner of Culpeper County, 70 people had lined up before 6 a.m. to vote at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, Precinct Chief Eunice Wallace said. After that, voters arrived in a steady trickle throughout the day.
“Thank the Lord, it’s all gone smoothly,” Wallace said. “People have come, done their thing and left—happy campers.”
Inside the polling place, election officer Nancy Richmond said its in-person Election Day voting hadn’t been as busy as in some past presidential years.
Her colleague, election officer Alexandra Spaulding, joked that they volunteered because of the free donuts. But then, turning serious, Spaulding said she guessed most election officers serve “out of a sense of civic duty.”
By 2 p.m., 320 people had voted in the Richardsville precinct, half again as many as in a normal year, Wallace said. She attributed that to the impact of early voting.
LignumDown the road in Lignum, the polling place in the social hall of Hopewell United Methodist Church also saw a steady flow of voters all day long.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Precinct Chief Susan Gugino said late Tuesday afternoon.
Thirty-two percent of the Lignum precinct’s 1,410 register voters participated by absentee ballot, with about another 35 percent voting in person, she said.
Gugino and her election officers welcomed voters of all ages, from young to old. At least one grandparent brought along a baby in a portable carrier.
Outside, in the church’s parking lot where Republican volunteers set up shop, the conversations were cordial.
“The atmosphere today and people’s attitudes have been great,” said Stevensburg businessman Dave Carter, a GOP volunteer who manned a table all day. “Almost no one has been grouchy.”
Nearly 700 people had voted by 4 p.m., he said, adding “People are really turning out.”
Carter, whose Ford pickup truck had a giant, yellow sample ballot taped to the tailgate, and fellow GOP volunteer Cheryl Clear greeted voters as they arrived. They offered everyone Republican sample ballots, printed on red paper.
After casting her ballot, Richardville’s Betty Washington said she voted for Biden. “He’s a better candidate. We need to get back to normalcy,” she said, noting that her father-in-law died of COVID-19. “Trump has just ruined America, and we can’t have any more of that. People are suffering.”
Rhonda Owen voted similarly. “I am done with Trump,” she said. “We need a change.”
But Alexander Sanchez, wearing a “Don’t Tread On Me” ballcap, said he and his wife voted to re-elect Donald Trump, fearing that Joe Biden would bring a more socialist tilt to government.
“We and our families have seen socialism in other countries,” Sanchez said. “We don’t want that here.”
MitchellsIn western Culpeper, not far from the state’s Coffeewood Correctional Center, the polling place at Mitchells Presbyterian Church also saw a relentless stream of voters from dawn to past dusk.
When the very rural Mitchells station opened Tuesday, eight people were waiting in line to vote, quickly followed by another four.
That was very unusual, only the second time in more than 20 years people had to wait to vote when the polling place opened, said Steve Smith, the precinct chief. Normally, for the first hour the polling place is open, it’s quiet and election officers are twiddling their thumbs, he said.
In 2008, when Barack Obama first ran for president, 25 people were waiting in line to vote when Mitchells opened, Smith said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 75 percent of the precinct’s 436 registered voters had cast their ballots. By 6 p.m., it was nearly 80 percent.
In a more normal year, traffic through the polling place would be steady throughout the day, with small bumps around breakfast, lunch and supper times, Smith said.
“It’s like a country store where people gather to see neighbors they don’t see any other time,” he said.
Strikingly, at both Richardsville and Mitchells, some party volunteers and elections officers expressed their desire to see American politics return to a more normal tenor--with some unity--after the dust settles from Tuesday’s elections--however they turn out.
Regardless of how many voters trooped through each of Culpeper’s 17 polling places on Election Day, the county’s election officers worked 14- to 15-hour stints on Tuesday, arriving at 5 a.m. to prepare polls’ booths and equipment and staying until 8 p.m. to file their last reports and tidy up.
