Culpeper court clerk candidates’ forum set Monday, March 15

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has set a date of Monday, March 15, for its televised forum between the two candidates for Culpeper County Circuit Court clerk.

The virtual event will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m. on cable television’s Culpeper Media Network, YouTube and the chamber’s Facebook page.

Earlier, the forum had been set for Thursday, March 11. The chamber rescheduled its date.

The public forum will focus on this month’s special election for the post of Culpeper County clerk of court, the business group said.

The chamber said the free, voter-education community event will give residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, clerk Carson Beard and challenger Marshall Keene.

Chamber President and CEO Jeff Say will act as the evening’s moderator and timekeeper.

Both Keene and Beard will be allowed three minutes for introductions and opening statements, and then respond to prepared questions that each will be given an equal opportunity to answer, the chamber said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After those questions, the candidates will have three minutes to make their closing statements.