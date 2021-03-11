Culpeper court clerk candidates’ forum set Monday, March 15

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has set a date of Monday, March 15, for its televised forum between the two candidates for Culpeper County Circuit Court clerk.
The virtual event will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m. on cable television’s Culpeper Media Network, YouTube and the chamber’s Facebook page.
Earlier, the forum had been set for Thursday, March 11. The chamber rescheduled its date.
The public forum will focus on this month’s special election for the post of Culpeper County clerk of court, the business group said.
The chamber said the free, voter-education community event will give residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, clerk Carson Beard and challenger Marshall Keene.
Chamber President and CEO Jeff Say will act as the evening’s moderator and timekeeper.
Both Keene and Beard will be allowed three minutes for introductions and opening statements, and then respond to prepared questions that each will be given an equal opportunity to answer, the chamber said.
After those questions, the candidates will have three minutes to make their closing statements.
“It is very important that despite the pandemic, we work to educate our county and encourage voting in this special election for Clerk of the Court,” the chamber said.
Culpeper native Carson Beard hopes to succeed recently retired Clerk Janice Corbin, for whom he started work in November 2014. Beard replaced Corbin at the beginning of January after being promoted from deputy clerk.
Marshall Keene, a Sheriff’s Office deputy and chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, also seeks the post. He announced his candidacy the day after being elected chair of the Culpeper County School Board.
The post is one of Culpeper County’s constitutional offices.
Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, early and absentee voting for the post started Friday, Feb. 12.
To vote absentee by mail, apply online at voteinculpeper.info.
For in-person early voting, the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office at 151 N. Main St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. All polling places will be open on March 30, the date of the special election.
All registered county voters are eligible to vote in the special election, which was ordered by the court—at the Board of Supervisors’ request—to fill the vacancy created by Janice Corbin’s retirement, for the duration of her term ending Dec. 31, 2023.