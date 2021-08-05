Culpeper cuts ribbon on Career & Technical Education Center

Anticipation and excitement filtered through a gathering of more than a hundred people at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting for Culpeper County Public Schools’ high-tech Career & Technical Education Center.
Randi Richards-Lutz, director of Career & Technical Education for Culpeper County Public Schools, (second from right) summed up the momentous occasion Friday dedicating the $17.3 million school: “Wow. We did it y’all! Yes!”
The state-of-the-art center will provide hands-on employment training for CCPS juniors and seniors in automotive, culinary arts, auto CAD, cybersecurity, emergency medical technology and more. CCPS Superintendent Tony Brads said the school would be a model across Virginia of efficiency and programming.
abrophy@starexponent.com
