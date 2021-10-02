Culpeper Cycling Century sees 'perfect' weather, record turnout

You’d be hard-pressed to find better circumstances than those surrounding Saturday morning’s Culpeper Cycling Century.
As cyclists arrived at Eastern View High School in advance of the initial 7 a.m. check-in time, the sun was out and the temperature was approaching 70 degrees.
Mother Nature continued to smile on the participants over the course of the next few hours as they navigated courses that snaked through Stevensburg, Lignum, Kellys Ford, Remington, Brandy Station, Catalpa, Reva, Locust Dale, Rapidan and other familiar locales, staying sunny and never rising above 75 degrees.
Back at EVHS, cyclists were met with smiling faces and refreshments by the event’s many volunteers as they finished their routes.
“Everything went great,” said Tabitha Riley, Culpeper County Parks and Recreation’s programs and facilities supervisor. “From check-in right on through, things just went so smoothly.
“More importantly, the weather was perfect,” she said with a smile.
Riley said that 530 cyclists participated in the event, which is the most in its 14-year history. The previous highwater mark was 501, which was set last year.
“I think people were really itching to get back out after dealing with the pandemic for the past year-and-a-half,” she said. “We were really happy with last year’s turnout, particularly being in the middle of the pandemic, and we had a lot of repeat participants this year.”
Riley and her team were prepared to accommodate the record turnout, due in large part to a decision made earlier this year to move the event’s home base from Culpeper Baptist Church to EVHS.
“We loved being downtown,” Riley said of Culpeper Baptist, the event’s longtime hub. “But we noticed last year that there was not enough convenient parking for 500 cyclists without adversely impacting the downtown businesses that we always strive to support.
“Our cyclists are here from 6:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. in many cases, so they’d be taking up all the parking spaces for those shops and it would be a logjam coming in and out of the event,” she explained. “Now that we’re here at [Eastern View], there’s more than enough parking at the school and in the adjacent lots at the Culpeper Sports Complex to accommodate everyone without creating those problems.”
Culpeper resident Brittany Baker, who has participated in the event in the past, was complimentary of everything from the check-in process to the route.
“I do events like this for fitness, but more importantly for fun,” she said. “And the fun can be taken out of something very quickly if it’s poorly handled. That’s never the case with the Century. It took almost not time at all to check in, and the route was beautiful.”
Mike Smith, of Fauquier County, was participating in the event for the first time Saturday. He said friends turned him on to it, and all of the good things they said rang true.
“It’s the best cycling event I’ve done so far,” he said. “The course provided a nice challenge, and the staff at the home base and the rest stops was incredibly well-prepared and hospitable.
“I’ll definitely be back next year,” Smith added.
As in past years, the proceeds from the event’s registration fee will go to the Culpeper Recreation Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit. That organization strives to promote recreation in Culpeper County through the construction of new recreation facilities for the community.
“That’s one of the reasons everyone involved with this event works so hard,” Riley said. “We always do our best at Parks and Rec to make our events top-notch, but it takes on added importance when you know everything is going to a good cause.”