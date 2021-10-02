Culpeper Cycling Century sees 'perfect' weather, record turnout

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Riley and her team were prepared to accommodate the record turnout, due in large part to a decision made earlier this year to move the event’s home base from Culpeper Baptist Church to EVHS.

“We loved being downtown,” Riley said of Culpeper Baptist, the event’s longtime hub. “But we noticed last year that there was not enough convenient parking for 500 cyclists without adversely impacting the downtown businesses that we always strive to support.

“Our cyclists are here from 6:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. in many cases, so they’d be taking up all the parking spaces for those shops and it would be a logjam coming in and out of the event,” she explained. “Now that we’re here at [Eastern View], there’s more than enough parking at the school and in the adjacent lots at the Culpeper Sports Complex to accommodate everyone without creating those problems.”

Culpeper resident Brittany Baker, who has participated in the event in the past, was complimentary of everything from the check-in process to the route.

“I do events like this for fitness, but more importantly for fun,” she said. “And the fun can be taken out of something very quickly if it’s poorly handled. That’s never the case with the Century. It took almost not time at all to check in, and the route was beautiful.”