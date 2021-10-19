 Skip to main content
Culpeper Democrats open new headquarters
Culpeper Democrats open new headquarters

Applause and cheers greeted the official opening of Culpeper Democrats’ downtown headquarters on Friday. Dozens of local Democrats assembled or paid visits as the political party dedicated its new offices at 205 South East St. in a former gaming-hobbyist store two doors up from Calhoun’s Ham House and Country Deli.

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Democrats held their usual Friday-evening ‘Honk and Wave’ event for motorists passing by. Weeks’ worth of volunteer work went into sprucing up the ‘diamond in the rough’ space in the town’s historic district after the Culpeper County Democratic Committee decided its old headquarters on Southridge Parkway near U.S. 29 was too far off the beaten path.

