Culpeper educator elected to national group's board

Culpeper schools Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz has been elected to serve on the board of directors of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

With more than 155,000 members and over 5,000 family and consumer-sciences educators in the United States and its territories, the national student organization helps young men and women become leaders and address personal, family, work, and societal issues.

Richards-Lutz, a Culpeper County Public Schools administrator with more than 25 years’ experience in education, was elected during the FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in Nashville. She oversees Culpeper’s CTE programs.

On Aug. 9, Richards-Lutz attended her first FCCLA board meeting as the local administrator representative, at FCCLA’s National Headquarters in Reston, Va. To qualify for that post, she had to have experience with nonprofit groups, which she gained through her partnership with Career Partners Inc. in Culpeper.

A Virginia FCCLA board member for four years, Richards-Lutz has been involved with FCCLA for 30 years.

Her committment to the group began when, as a high school student, she served as the Virginia FCCLA president in 1990-91 and as a national officer in 1991-92.