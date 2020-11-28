Culpeper entrepreneurs grateful for patrons on Small Business Saturday

Although substandard sales carried over from Black Friday, many downtown Culpeper businesses expressed gratitude toward the patrons who took the time to come out for Small Business Saturday.
“Considering many people are justifiably afraid to go out due to the [COVID-19] pandemic, I’m very grateful for everyone that’s taken the time to come in,” said Alyson Wynham, owner of Homeconomics on Davis Street in downtown Culpeper. “I think most business owners knew that things weren’t going to be anywhere near like what they’ve been in the past, but we still had a consistent stream of people come in.”
Across Davis Street from Homeconomics, Pepperberries continued to put safety first by limiting its capacity to no more than 20 people at all times. That didn’t deter shoppers from perusing its offerings, however, even if they had to wait in line to come inside or come back later.
Joseph Williams and his wife, Sonya, have resided in Culpeper for more than 30 years. As they exited Pepperberries Saturday morning, each carrying bags in both hands, they stressed how important it was for them to shop local.
“It’s a priority for us to patronize these local shops first and foremost, especially with the way things are right now,” Joseph Williams said. “They need every bit of support that we can give them and then some.”
“It’s important to the town of Culpeper that these businesses survive this pandemic,” Sonya Williams said. “I don’t want to imagine what things would look like if these places went under. It would be like a ghost town.”
Inside of Pepperberries, sales associate Hunter Kramb, split her time between ringing up customers and making sure they found everything they were looking for.
“I just want to make sure everyone that chooses to spend their time shopping with us has an enjoyable experience,” Kramb said. “If they took the time out of their day, especially during a pandemic, to come here, then they deserve that much.”
Over at Reigning Cats & Dogs, patrons livened up the room while shopping for holiday gifts for their pets.
“It’s a cliché, but a smile and a positive attitude go a long way,” Shay Simmons said. “I’m grateful for the stores that have remained open through everything and the people who put themselves at risk daily to keep it that way.”
Lindsey Nicholson, the boutique’s manager, couldn’t help but smile as she summed up her Small Business Saturday experience.
“Everything has been very relaxed and all of our customers have been so pleasant,” she proclaimed. “They’ve all come in wearing masks and socially distancing from others. It’s just been very uplifting to feel that positivity and I’m so grateful for it.”
Felecia Chavez, owner of La Bee da Loca, said much of her foot traffic on Small Business Saturday and Black Friday came from regular local consumers, though she acknowledged some out-of-towners had passed through her doors, too.
“We’ve been so busy thanks to our regulars,” Chavez said. “However, we’ve also had people who don’t live in Culpeper that are either in town visiting their loved ones for the holidays or taking a holiday stroll come in as well. Many of them discovered us when they were in town previously and made it a point to come back this time around.
“We’re thankful for everyone that thinks highly enough of us to come back,” she concluded.
Pepperberries owner Sharon Clark agreed with Chavez’s take, going a step further in her praise of local patrons and the effect she believes they’re having on Culpeper’s small businesses right now.
“So many of these shops up and down Davis Street and really throughout the town have such loyal customers,” Clark said. “They’re our regulars, and they’ve made it their mission to get out and shop small regardless of the circumstances we’re all facing.
“People may not be spending as much money as in previous years, but I think some of that is because they’re spreading the wealth between all of these local businesses,” she continued. “I think that’s absolutely wonderful.”
Paige Read, Culpeper’s director of economic development and tourism, expressed hope that shoppers would continue to patronize the county’s small businesses throughout the holiday season.
“By choosing to shop local and shop small, Culpeper residents can feel good about where their money goes,” Read told the Star-Exponent. “Data shows that local retailers return approximately 52 percent of their revenue back into the local economy, compared to just 14 percent for national chain retailers.”
The Culpeper Visitor Center has reopened on a temporary basis in an effort to support local businesses during the holidays. This began on Nov. 20 and will continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through New Year’s weekend.
