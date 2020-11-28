Culpeper entrepreneurs grateful for patrons on Small Business Saturday

Felecia Chavez, owner of La Bee da Loca, said much of her foot traffic on Small Business Saturday and Black Friday came from regular local consumers, though she acknowledged some out-of-towners had passed through her doors, too.

“We’ve been so busy thanks to our regulars,” Chavez said. “However, we’ve also had people who don’t live in Culpeper that are either in town visiting their loved ones for the holidays or taking a holiday stroll come in as well. Many of them discovered us when they were in town previously and made it a point to come back this time around.

“We’re thankful for everyone that thinks highly enough of us to come back,” she concluded.

Pepperberries owner Sharon Clark agreed with Chavez’s take, going a step further in her praise of local patrons and the effect she believes they’re having on Culpeper’s small businesses right now.

“So many of these shops up and down Davis Street and really throughout the town have such loyal customers,” Clark said. “They’re our regulars, and they’ve made it their mission to get out and shop small regardless of the circumstances we’re all facing.