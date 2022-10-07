Culpeper exceeds Korn singer's $10K match for recovery home

Last Saturday’s Conversation with Brian “Head” Welch from Korn is still reverberating positivity in the community as there’s an outpouring of donations toward a long-term recovery home for women in the Culpeper area.

The globally-known rocker issued a $10,000 giving challenge before he left Sunday in support of the project by Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services or CARS. Within three days, the challenge was matched, and then some, with nearly $16,000 contributed.

On Thursday, an anonymous businessperson issued another $10,000 giving challenge, pledging to match dollar-for-dollar up to that amount toward a down payment on the CARS recovery home.

During his talk in Culpeper County High School’s auditorium on Oct. 1, Welch shared his transformation from drug addiction to a new life as a Christian, and how he always looked to God for signs and wonders to show He was real.

Well, Culpeper really took the musician’s challenge seriously in supporting the recovery home, needed now more than ever. It seems like a sign.

“He knows there is a need in the community,” said Shelley Burnham, a board member of CARS, which runs weekly RESTORE (herestores.com) Christian 12-step support meetings in five counties. “That’s the reason he issued the challenge—for the community to come forward and help meet the need.”

Welch told her that he was confident the community was going to step up and make it happen.

“We were all just amazed and excited and thrilled it happened in three days,” Burnham said.

Help is out there

Just talk to someone, CARS President Mark Jenkins said at the end of Welch’s program. Women are the most under-served in Virginia when it comes to addiction resources, Jenkins said. It’s who the first recovery home will serve.

“I’m tired of watching people die—that’s where we’ve been,” Jenkins said.

“Every day, we wait somebody else dies, could of helped that girl, could have been a home for that one, didn’t have a home. Getting pretty tired of that.”

CARS needs to put 40 percent down to get a bank loan for the local facility and is more than half way there, and growing. Folks can support the effort at herestores.com/donate.

Austin Sanborn was among those in the audience who came out on rainy night, from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, to see the Korn guitarist share his personal story. He could relate to it.

“The Lord has changed my heart,” Sanborn said in the auditorium lobby before the program.

“I was plagued by drugs and alcohol for 13 years of my life.”

The 27-year old Madison County man said he started using Oxycodone at age 13. “Been up here multiple times to get my fix,” he said.

Sanborn said he got access to the opioids after they were prescribed to his father, who had hurt his back. The young man said he survived numerous heroin overdoses until attending a RESTORE meeting in Greene County and entering long-term treatment in North Carolina.

“Spent 10 weeks on top of the mountain, no phone, 20 other men I didn’t know and the Bible and it changed my entire life,” Sanborn said.

He completed the program in January.

“Oct 9 will be a full year clean and sober,” he said on Oct. 1.

Sanborn, an HVAC technician, has been going around sharing his testimony in his free time.

“I just cried out to him,” he said. “I went from being a full blown heroin addict, my hands like this, taking from people,” Sanborn said, opening his palms, “to wanting to give back.”

More from Brian Welch

Welch probably reached a lot of people at the Saturday-night program with his honest look back at his rise to fame with the Bakersfield, Calif., band starting in the 1990s.

“We got a record deal, got in the studio and started recording in Malibu … right away—a real record. We were young and it was such a gift to be given. We were wild, we were drinking a lot, did mess around with meth back in those days, but at the same time were building a new career so we knew we couldn’t do that road,” he told people at the event sponsored by Mountain View Community Church and Culpeper Baptist Church.

Their first show as Korn was on tour with No Doubt, then came Offpsring and House of Pain.

Danzig, Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath, Tool, Lollapalooza, Ice Cube were all tour mates along the way.

There were three hit records, hitting No. 1 on the worldwide charts.

“I was like, what I am doing in this crazy rock and roll world? It got weird, quick,” Welch said.

“The hype was there, MTV loved us. It was the connections, it was the time, it was the music, the management team, the label backing us so we skyrocketed to the top,” he said.

‘It was fun at that time—we were kids, but every year the party got darker and it was getting edgier, more cocaine, the attitudes got bigger and the egos and it changed us.

“I watched alcoholism grow, the anxiety and the fear of the spotlight. You just fall in to it and you just start to live it and you get what you get,” Welch said.

There was depression and divorce and learning how to be a single father to his daughter, who meant everything to him, while living in the rock-star environment, the musician shared.

“I tried to do my best. I didn’t want to fall down that road because I wanted to be a stable parent for my daughter, but I was going out in the Korn world, man, it was crazy,” he repeated.

‘Everything in my life is going to change’

An addiction to methamphetamine took hold like never before.

“You need about a week or two to sleep off the high you went on, so you can start to feel a little bit normal and not cloudy … I was like, ‘Oh my God I got to take it on the road,’ had a $2 million tour bus, sat in the back the whole time and I was in a really dark place,” Welch said. “I liked it, but I knew I was a loser … was planning to stop after that tour, didn’t, and I did meth for around 700 days.”

On tour around the globe with Ozzy, he heard all the songs from a distance, “Crazy Train,” sitting in the bus. “It was so crippling,” Welch said.

“I ending up snorting all the meth about a week before Germany, had to talk my dealer into sending me three eight-balls through the mail,” he said.

Opening the package in a five-star hotel room, Welch said he had a conviction.

“Who are you now? You are sending eight balls of crystal meth across different countries? What are you doing? You have a daughter, man, you are risking your freedom,” Welch said.

Returning home, the rocker felt suicidal from all the shame, thinking he was going to lose her. Welch overcame.

“My daughter is not going to watch me self-destruct, I’m not going out like that. She deserves so much more. I got to get sober,” he said, adding, “I was always depressed sober, not comfortable in my own skin, had this self-hatred growing up … felt weak.”

Around that time, Welch came across some Christians who were business associates. They invited him to church, and he went—high on meth. He related to the pastor and heard the message.

“Jesus is still here and will come inside and live inside you and make everything brand new. I was like, what? These people are crazy. Some of these people were weirder than me, but there’s a peace I couldn’t resist,” the musician said.

“This is strange what I am hearing, but if it’s real everything in my life is going to change. I said the prayer.”

God did a miracle

Then he got paranoid and went home and prayed again. Welch asked God to give him a sign. Almost immediately, he got a phone message from a friend, a former fellow “tweaker” who had seen him in church that day.

“The biggest tweaker of all of us back in the day, 15 years before, always body twitching, he said, ‘Bro, you came to my church this morning, praise God. I am so blown away, we got to link up Jesus is so good.’ That tripped me out. It was the sign,” Welch said.

The rocker wavered, but kept going back to church. He booked a hotel room for a week to isolate so he could come down off the meth.

“Going to go away, not talk to anybody, sleep it off,” Welch recalled.

“Two days into it, I wake up and I open the curtains and it’s sunny out and I feel fine. Did it for 15 to 20 years, never experienced that. Especially after a two-year binge. Two years, I was on meth and I was up feeling good. Everyone said, ‘God did a miracle for you, showing you it’s real.’”

Christianity is the only faith that gives a guaranteed down payment on what is to come, he went on, saying heaven is real.

“Christ is the anointing that God gave me. My life has been completely resurrected,” Welch told the Culpeper crowd about his conversion 17 years ago.

“I have so much contentment. I am stronger than I ever am. He’s completely changed me, man.”