Culpeper expects: Nine new babies on the way between now and January

Seven Culpeper-area women gathered downtown Sunday morning to congratulate one another and compare notes on the upcoming births of their children.

Marie LaForce—who leads the local chapter of No Excuse Moms, a national free-fitness organization started in 2013 by Maria Kang—organized the weekend gathering of expectant mothers.

“Out of the 375 Facebook members of our group, we have nine members expecting between August 2021 and January 2022,” LaForce said.

“The moms in attendance are expecting four boys and three girls between us,” she said.

Two additional pregnant members of the group were unable to attend.

To create a comparison portrait, the moms will gather again after all their babies have been born.

“These moms are staying healthy despite the heat, COVID-19 and being pregnant,” LaForce said.

Pictured are (left to right, in due date order) Roxy White, Rocio Rhoads, Marie LaForce, Denise Heisler, Lydia Tovar, Maria Short and Amy Conners. To learn more about No Excuse Moms, email Marie LaForce at mbrok002@odu.edu.