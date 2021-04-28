Culpeper family's farm earns state recognition

Culpeper’s Haught family, who own and operate a cow/calf beef and stocker operation near Elkwood, has been honored with the state’s 2020 Clean Water Farm Award for Culpeper County.

Bordered by Flat Run on the west and Mountain Run on the southeast, the Haughts’ farm is comprised of cool-season perennial pasture and hay land with a mixed hardwood forest, according to the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. Both of the streams converge on the property and run for three miles before flowing into the Rappahannock River.

Working over many years, the family has protected more than 9,000 feet of streambank from cattle grazing, which has enhanced local water quality, said Greg Wichelns, manager of the local conservation district. Multiple fields allow for rotational grazing and provide rest periods for the cattle forage, he said.

“It is because of the conservation efforts made by the Haught family over the past three decades, and their commitment to improving water quality, that they received this award,” Wichelns said.

On a recent, rainy day, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal and Darryl Oliver, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Soil and Water Division, visited the family’s farm to recognize their achievements.