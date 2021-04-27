Culpeper Farmers Market to open Saturday

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market opens for the season at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1. The market will be open Saturdays until noon through October in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

“Culpeper Renaissance’s goal for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is to provide the safest environment possible for picking up quality agriculture and horticulture products from regional producers and growers in a convenient downtown location,” Culpeper Renaissance Inc. President Tish Smyth said in a statement.

The Saturday morning market has been a staple in the community since the 1950s.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide fresh, local products to the community of people who have grown to love and support the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market,” CRI Farmers Market Chairperson Evan Boone of Three Springs Farm said. “I know that I can speak for all vendors in saying how thankful we all are for our customers’ dedicated support in years past, but especially last year.”

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will open with 25 vendors this season.