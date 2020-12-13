Culpeper gears up to deliver COVID-19 vaccine this week

“The perception with the Pfizer vaccine is that it’s brand-new,” Achter said. “It is, but this type of vaccine has been studied since 2003 for other illnesses like SARS. That is why it was possible for this vaccine to be developed so soon. This vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it will save lives.”

The regional health district—which serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties—hopes to receive a vaccine shipment directly and then to see a continuous weekly flow of the antigen, Achter said.

The district’s first priority will be to vaccinate the people who are manning COVID-19 testing sites, she said.

Ooten said he had not received a specific count of how many vaccine doses Culpeper will receive in the initial shipment or the exact date it will arrive.

On Wednesday, his Emergency Services Offices, Culpeper Medical Center and several other entities took part in the first of what will be many vaccine-planning sessions with the Health District, Ooten said.

“From that meeting, I can share that the Virginia statewide initial allocation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the start of Phase 1a vaccination efforts includes approximately 480,000 doses,” he said.