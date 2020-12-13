Culpeper gears up to deliver COVID-19 vaccine this week

Culpeper expects to receive its first shipment of the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, likely delivered to Culpeper Medical Center because it has freezers to properly refrigerate Pfizer’s anti-producing substance.
The Novant Health UVA Health System hospital will begin by vaccinating its workers, April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. Dr. Jon DeSouza, the medical center’s chief medical officer, has volunteered to be first, Achter said Saturday.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the first people to receive the vaccine in Culpeper will include health-care providers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted-living centers, Bill Ooten, director of the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services, said Saturday.
A second vaccine, from Moderna, will go to pharmacies to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities, Achter said.
The top priority is health-care workers, essential personnel, high-risk adults and adults over 65, she said.
Later, as more vaccine doses arrive, they will be distributed to the rest of the community, Achter said.
The Food and Drug administration cleared the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, and about 2.9 million doses will be sent around the United States this week. The FDA’a approval was based on data showing the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.
“The perception with the Pfizer vaccine is that it’s brand-new,” Achter said. “It is, but this type of vaccine has been studied since 2003 for other illnesses like SARS. That is why it was possible for this vaccine to be developed so soon. This vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it will save lives.”
The regional health district—which serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties—hopes to receive a vaccine shipment directly and then to see a continuous weekly flow of the antigen, Achter said.
The district’s first priority will be to vaccinate the people who are manning COVID-19 testing sites, she said.
Ooten said he had not received a specific count of how many vaccine doses Culpeper will receive in the initial shipment or the exact date it will arrive.
On Wednesday, his Emergency Services Offices, Culpeper Medical Center and several other entities took part in the first of what will be many vaccine-planning sessions with the Health District, Ooten said.
“From that meeting, I can share that the Virginia statewide initial allocation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the start of Phase 1a vaccination efforts includes approximately 480,000 doses,” he said.
An allocation of second doses is being held in reserve, Ooten said.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two shots.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s director, said it is working closely with emergency managers in each county to set plans for providing vaccine to health-care workers, first responders and others in the CDC’s Phase 1a.
“Details change daily, if not several times a day,” he wrote.
The initial rollout will probably consume the next three to four weeks, depending on how much vaccine area hospitals and the district receive, Kartchner said in a Facebook and email bulletin to area residents.
Starting around the end of the month, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will be involved in providing vaccine—probably from Moderna—to long-term care facilities, he said.
“The district health department staff is geared up for this heavy lift, and looks forward to when this all will be a distant memory,” Kartchner wrote. “For now, we are focused on the task, and we commit to the delivery of vaccine to the remaining priority groups and eventually the general public as soon as possible.”
By year’s end, federal officials say they hope to get at least 20 million people their first dose of a vaccine, The New York Times reports.
