Culpeper gets CARES grant to expand broadband

Virginia urged local governments to collaborate with public and private partners to address people’s needs during the public health emergency, Loveday said. The commonwealth priorities projects that could be completed before Christmas 2020.

Culpeper County submitted two projects that could be designed, permitted and built before year’s end, Loveday said.

The first one will extend Comcast infrastructure to 52 homes in the Culpeper Lakes neighborhood, costing $487,217. Comcast will match those grant funds with another $65,981.

The second project will deploy wireless internet in partnership with All Points Broadband, extending broadband internet to 200 households in the Stevensburg area. It will cost $434,249.

“It is important to note that the All Points Broadband project awarded is the initial phase of a County-wide approach to increase internet connectivity currently under consideration by the Culpeper Board of Supervisors,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said in a statement. “We know just how difficult the lack of internet options has been for our community, and we are pursuing every opportunity to increase access to our residents.”