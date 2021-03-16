Culpeper Head Start to get $4.1M to help more kids, congresswoman announces

She thanked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for being committed to Virginia’s children and expanding education opportunities during their crucial early years.

“Head Start has a demonstrated record of improving outcomes for children and families across our communities, and this award positions it for continued success here in Virginia,” Spanberger said.

The Culpeper grant for local Head Start programs is for $4,158,152.

According to budget proposals, Culpeper’s Head Start programs are expected to cost $2.3 million to operate in the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

Since arriving in the House of Representatives in January 2019, Spanberger has worked to build support for Head Start programs in Central Virginia and the nation.

In February, she reintroduced her bipartisan legislation—H.R. 1108—which would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to let Head Start programs receive federal work-study dollars and give college students additional opportunities to gain experience in the field of early childhood education.