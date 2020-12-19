Culpeper health chief urges more effort to stem COVID-19's spread

As Christmas week begins, the Culpeper area’s top health official warns that it will get harder to prevent people from being infected by the novel coronavirus.

“As cases pile up in the United States, Virginia and in our health district, it will become more and more difficult to control the spread of illness,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapdian Health District wrote. “With the holidays coming up, as people gather, there will be more opportunities for the virus to spread. This isn’t a judgment made on any one gathering, but a blunt statement of fact.

“Smaller gatherings will yield less chance of transmission,” Kartchner advised. “Let’s all try and be wise men and women this season.”

The physician noted, on Friday, that the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived locally and area hospitals have started to immunize their staff members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}