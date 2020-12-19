 Skip to main content
Culpeper health chief urges more effort to stem COVID-19's spread
Culpeper health chief urges more effort to stem COVID-19's spread

VDH 12-18-20.jpg

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District shared this graphic on Friday via social media.

 VIRGINIA HEALTH DEPARTMENT

As Christmas week begins, the Culpeper area’s top health official warns that it will get harder to prevent people from being infected by the novel coronavirus.

“As cases pile up in the United States, Virginia and in our health district, it will become more and more difficult to control the spread of illness,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapdian Health District wrote. “With the holidays coming up, as people gather, there will be more opportunities for the virus to spread. This isn’t a judgment made on any one gathering, but a blunt statement of fact.

“Smaller gatherings will yield less chance of transmission,” Kartchner advised. “Let’s all try and be wise men and women this season.”

The physician noted, on Friday, that the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived locally and area hospitals have started to immunize their staff members.

“The health district expects to receive a shipment of Moderna vaccine this coming week and we will begin vaccinating those personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, such as health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system to ensure coverage for those personnel, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement,” Kartchner wrote. “This rollout is expected during the week of December 28, and we are in communication with those groups that will be receiving the vaccine.”

Only a limited amount of the Moderna vaccine will be available in the first week, he said. Kartchner counseled people in these groups to be patient, because it may take six to eight weeks to vaccinate recipients in the effort's first priority group.

The doctor pointed people to a Virginia Department of Health graphic, urging people to share it with everyone and to stay home if they have been tested for COVID-19.

“People often obtain a test and then continue daily activities,” Kartchner noted. “We have had a number of unnecessary exposures because folks didn’t isolate until their results were back. Remember, a reason to test is a reason to isolate until the results come back.”

In closing, he reiterated his regular advice to “Wear a mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands often, and Wait at home if you are sick OR if you have been tested.”

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

