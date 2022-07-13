Culpeper High choir teacher jailed in sexting probe

Culpeper County High School’s choir teacher was arrested Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies and charged with “using a communication system to facilitate offenses involving children,” the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Culpeper resident Craig Alexander Smith, 47, was placed in the Culpeper County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, the agency said on its Facebook page.

Smith, who was director of the regional Blue Ridge Chorale for five years and a worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church, was appointed as Culpeper High’s choir teacher this year. This summer, he was working in the summer school program.

“The mother of a 16-year-old male reported that a Culpeper County High School teacher was possibly grooming her son for sexual activity and had provided him a cell phone along with providing her son rides home from work,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith discussed the allegations with sheriff’s deputies and admitted to providing the cellular phone and requesting nude photos of the minor, the agency said.

Lt. Marshall Keene and School Resource Officer Vernon Carter conducted the investigation. They ask anyone with information about other victims or incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520 or MKeene@CulpeperCounty.gov.

“Culpeper County Public Schools is aware of the arrest of Mr. Smith,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins wrote in his agency’s Facebook post. “As always, Dr. Brads and CCPS are completely cooperative in this investigation.”

“Due to the nature of the charges, Mr. Smith is no longer employed” by Culpeper County Public Schools, spokeswoman Laura Hoover told the Culpeper Star-Exponent late Tuesday.

Smith’s portrait has been removed from Culpeper Baptist Church’s website.

Last December, he conducted the chorale’s Christmas Concert at Culpeper Baptist Church.

In December 2020, he was musical director of “Yes, Virginia: The Musical!” The production was staged outside Culpeper’s railroad depot, sponsored by Stageworks and the Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

In 2019, Smith starred in “The Color Purple” at The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Stafford County, playing Grady.

He also has performed with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Opera Theater Co.