Culpeper High grad receives scholarship to pursue engineering goals

For as long as he can remember, Titus Konold has been fascinated with how things work and the relationship between technology, mechanics and everyday life.
At the age of 5, Konold took apart a family VCR that had stopped working, spending hours sprawled out on the living room floor while simultaneously teaching himself how the piece of equipment worked and diagnosing what had caused it to fail.
Around that same time, Konold began participating in the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, both building and racing cars in the organization’s events.
By the time he reached adolescence, Konold was more interested in what made the cars tick than actually getting behind the wheel of them. This led to him volunteering much of his time for PASBD over the past five years, handling tasks such as track maintenance, mentoring first-time drivers during clinics, helping during STEM educational activities with local public and private schools, serving as official scorekeeper during races and rallies and teaching young drivers and parents the ropes of Soap Box Derby racing.
For his tireless efforts and dedication to PASBD, Konold was recently named recipient of the 2020 Carol Anne Brown-Andrew Windland Scholarship, awarded by the PASBD Foundation.
“It was a really big surprise,” said Konold, who turns 20 next month. “I had honestly forgotten about the scholarship, so when I found out about it, I was shocked at first.”
A 2020 Culpeper High graduate, Konold is already attending Virginia Tech as an engineering major. He said he plans to use the $1,000 scholarship toward a pursuit that is near and dear to him: the advancement of human prosthetics.
“I’ve wanted to do something in the engineering field for pretty much as long as I can remember,” he said. “But for the past four or five years, I’ve been stuck on the idea that prosthetics should be able to be connected to the central nervous system. I’m certain that it can be perfected so the relationship between the human and the prosthetic is as smooth and seamless as if it were a healthy limb made of flesh and bones.”
Frankie Gilmore, who co-founded the PASBD in 2003 and has gotten to know Konold well over the years, said she is amazed by the kind of person he is above everything else.
“When we send out a call for help, Titus is always there with a helping hand and a smile on his face,” she said. “He has been so wonderful to us, so this scholarship is very much well deserved.
“It gives me chills what he plans to do with the scholarship,” Gilmore continued. “It’s very exciting.”
Titus’ mother Sarah Konold spoke of how proud she and his father Dewayne Konold are of their son’s dedication to his craft.
“Ever since he decided he wanted to pursue engineering, he’s worked so hard to do whatever was necessary to get to where he wants to be,” she said. “His dad and I haven’t pushed him one way or the other, because he’s just so dedicated to his goals.
“We’re extremely proud of him for everything he’s accomplished so far, from being accepted to Virginia Tech to receiving this scholarship,” she added.
540/848-453