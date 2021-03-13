Culpeper High grad receives scholarship to pursue engineering goals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2020 Culpeper High graduate, Konold is already attending Virginia Tech as an engineering major. He said he plans to use the $1,000 scholarship toward a pursuit that is near and dear to him: the advancement of human prosthetics.

“I’ve wanted to do something in the engineering field for pretty much as long as I can remember,” he said. “But for the past four or five years, I’ve been stuck on the idea that prosthetics should be able to be connected to the central nervous system. I’m certain that it can be perfected so the relationship between the human and the prosthetic is as smooth and seamless as if it were a healthy limb made of flesh and bones.”

Frankie Gilmore, who co-founded the PASBD in 2003 and has gotten to know Konold well over the years, said she is amazed by the kind of person he is above everything else.

“When we send out a call for help, Titus is always there with a helping hand and a smile on his face,” she said. “He has been so wonderful to us, so this scholarship is very much well deserved.

“It gives me chills what he plans to do with the scholarship,” Gilmore continued. “It’s very exciting.”

Titus’ mother Sarah Konold spoke of how proud she and his father Dewayne Konold are of their son’s dedication to his craft.