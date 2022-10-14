Culpeper High recognizes academic excellence of students earning all As

Culpeper County High School recently celebrated dozens of students for achieving academic excellence.

Youth in grades 9-12 who earned straight A’s the previous school year were recognized at a ceremony Oct. 3 with custom medals.

Additionally, seniors who have maintained an A-average throughout high school were recognized with an academic letterman jacket.

The evening ceremony featured the student award winners, school staff and parents of the academic jacket recipients.

Culpeper County High School principal Dr. Daniel Soderholm placed a special medal around the necks of the straight-A students, who gathered on stage in the auditorium by grade to pose for a group medal.

“It was special to see each student individually recognized and to see them gathered with the top academic performers of their cohort,” Soderholm said.

For the academic jacket presentations, parents or family members of the recipients joined each senior on stage to put the jacket on them.

“The home is the first and most important center of learning,” Soderholm said. “Much of the academic success that we are celebrating is due to the support and partnership of our students’ families.”

The presentation of each jacket was unique. It was special to see the love, pride, and gratitude shared between the students and their families through the hugs, kisses, and smiles, the principal said in a release.

In two cases, family members were not able to present students with their jackets, so classmates stepped in at the last minute.

“Those friendships showed the support systems students have beyond their homes,” Soderholm said.

It was notable that a handful of medal and jacket recipients are special education students. CCHS prides itself on being an inclusive school that celebrates all students the principal said.

The ceremony concluded with a group picture of the 69 academic jacket recipients. In all, 117 students were recognized for earning straight A’s.