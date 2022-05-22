Culpeper High senior and Culpeper Technical Education Center go solar

If you’ve driven past the Culpeper Technical Education Center recently, you may have noticed that its roof has taken on a new look.

This spring, more than 1,200 solar panels have been added to the high-school building. What you probably do not know is that a Culpeper County High School student taking classes at CTEC had a hands-on role in the project.

Culpeper High senior Josh Moody seized an opportunity to take his classroom learning to another level.

During the fall semester, Moody completed an CTEC Electrical I course which included OSHA 10 professional certification. That and his age, 18, made him eligible to interview for an intern position with Affordable Energy Concepts, the Madison Heights, Va., contractor installing the solar panels atop CTEC’s roof. Impressed by him, AEC offered Moody the chance to be a part of the CTEC solar team.

Asked if he thought his course would lead to such an outcome, Moody said, “No. I was just hoping it would help me create a nice-looking resume to help get a job, but it just turned out perfect.”

“I am not a school person, I am a hands-on person, so this has been perfect for me,” he said.

Moody estimated he put about 80 hours into the solar project since he began in December.

CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales said that while the CTEC Electrical course didn’t cover photovoltaic energy, its basic concepts gave Moody the foundation he needed to be a part of the solar project.

AEC Project Manager Zach Campbell worked closely with Moody and CTEC’s team on the project.

“Josh was able to put his CTEC courses on electrical theory into practice on a daily basis, helping and learning throughout the project,” Campbell said. “We are glad Josh made this commitment, and thankful for his hard work.”

What did the student learn from being a part of the project?

“Everything I know now about solar panels, conduits, and green energy,” Moody said. “I learned that I enjoy working, and I found a job that I really like. It has been the best thing in my high school experience.”

After Moody graduates from Culpeper High this week, he will have in hand a job offer from AEC, because he did such a remarkable job on the solar-roof project.

On May 12 at the Career and Technical Education Signing Day, Moody signed a letter of intent to work for AEC. He will begin as an electrical apprentice. He plans to pursue a Journeyman Electrician license, which requires years of working as an apprentice.

Summerscales said he’s excited about the success Moody found at CTEC.

“I could not be more proud of Josh Moody,” the principal said. “Josh has been eager to seize opportunity since arriving at CTEC. When AEC presented the open position, he immediately jumped at it. Josh has shown an impressive ability to learn new skills quickly, be coachable, and professional at all times. We can’t wait to see Josh’s career take off with AEC.”

The building

Solar panels weren’t part of the initial construction of the CTEC building, but were always part of the plan.

RRMM Architects conceived the building with solar energy in mind, Division Superintendent Tony Brads said.

“The CTEC building was designed to be net zero for energy consumption, meaning that it produces at least as much energy as it uses,” Dr. Brads said.

Begun in December 2021, CTEC’s solar project installed 1,218 solar panels atop the school’s roof. In addition, a ground-mounted solar array built next to the school provides an interactive component for CTEC students.

“The addition of the solar panels will allow CCPS to showcase green energy to students of all ages,” Summerscales said. “The ground-mounted unit will allow students to see solar panels up close.”

The CTEC system is unique because its technology lets the school system monitor each solar panel and its energy production.

“The overall project size is 548.1 kilowatts, utilizing 450-watt solar panels,” Campbell, AEC’s project manager, said. “We estimate the system will produce around 650,000 to 760,000 kilowatt hours or 650 to 760 megawatt hours annually.”

Based on those estimates, the building will generate substantially more power than it will consume.

Any more energy that’s produced will be credited to the school division against its energy usage, benefitting its finances. In addition, Culpeper County Public Schools will benefit from selling renewable-energy credits.

Students’ learning won’t be limited to solar and electrical concepts, because the AEC system includes a SolarEdge web interface. SolarEdge allows CTEC students and visitors to see the school’s energy production and consumption in real time. It also includes a weather station, enhancinge its instructional capabilities.

“It will be a perfect real -world example to our students of how green energy can be utilized,” Summerscales said.

The future

The solar-roof project is off to a great start, and the school division hasn’t even begun to see its long-term benefits.

The solar panels will help power CTEC and improve learning opportunities at the school. The project gave the school system a strong relationship with AEC and, most importantly, gave one of its students full-time employment after graduation.

“This solar venture has been an incredible opportunity for CCPS, CTEC students and our company, AEC, to showcase an innovative project,” Campbell said, reflecting on the endeavor. “This project will not only provide CTEC with on-site renewable electricity, but also enrich the students’ classroom experience.

“CTEC hosts career-focused programs to prepare students for their future careers through hands-on instruction and authentic workplace experiences,” he added. “This solar system will now provide another avenue for students to engage with as they hone in their plans for life after high school.”

AEC President David Wall said the project has been a great opportunity for his small business.

“Not only did AEC solar get to install an innovative solar system for CTEC to reduce their electricity bills, but we were able to develop a strong relationship with CTEC staff and students through Principal Shaun Summerscales, who allowed us to bring on an electrical student as an intern for this project,” Wall said. “This student plans to start employment with us after graduation in May. This is a huge benefit for AEC solar.

“We plan to continue this relationship with CTEC in hopes that we can have future electrical students work with us through internships and future employment,” he added.

Josh Moody’s advice for future CTEC students? “Be excited, look toward the future, this is different, this is something that will help you on your journey. This is a helpful step in your life,” he said. “It is not just a random class you have to take. It will be useful.”

Moody expressed gratitude to Sidney Trimmer, his CTEC electrical teacher, for bringing the intern opportunity to his attention.

Looking ahead, he’s ready to start on his new journey with AEC.

“I am excited to start working full time and see where it takes me,” Moody said.

In the next month, Culpeper Public Schools plans to hold a “Power On” ceremony to celebrate the completion of CTEC’s solar project.

To see CTEC’s solar roof from above, courtesy of Culpeper drone pilot Bo Corbin, click Video 1 or Video 2.

Laura M. Hoover is Culpeper County Public Schools’ communication and grants director.