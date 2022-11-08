Culpeper High Students take survey polls on Election Day

When voters went to the polls at the Culpeper County Library to cast their vote for the candidate of their choice they were greeted not only by the usual poll workers and political supporters, they were also greeted by a group of high school students and their teacher.

Culpeper County High School teacher Ashley Elkins brought her statistics class out to approach voters and asked them to fill out a survey with the intention of learning about voting patterns as part of their unit on surveying and experiments.

“One of the things we talked about was how surveying is applied in real life and one of those ways is exit polling,” said Elkins. “The students created their own exit polls and decided what subjects were interesting to them and what two variables they were trying to find a relationship between. Later on we’re going to take that data back to the classroom, review that data and see what connections we can find.”

According to Elkins the students wanted to find a connection between voting and the issues at play during the election. To that end the survey created by the students asked questions regarding who voters cast their vote for as well as age demographics, political party affiliation, age, income and the issues that they were most interested in.

The surveys were created in a class period but the students took a month to collate as much information from sources such as political flyers, candidate websites, news sources and political advertisements on television to create the questions that would appear on the survey.

This is the second year that Elkins and her class has pursued this survey project and have gotten a very good response from the voters. This year the class has been able to get over 200 voters to participate in their survey, which according to the math teacher is twice the participation that the students had the previous year.

Elkins expressed that while the class survey has only been stationed at one polling place, she’d like to expand the reach to more places in the county. The statistics teacher would also like to get the school government class involved since data polling is also an aspect of the political process she feels those students could benefit from.

“It’s great to be able to help kids get out and see this aspect of elections and polling to get them involved in their community,” says Elkins.

Polling stations in select areas of Culpeper County saw a very calm and orderly environment as voters came to cast their ballots at places such as the Culpeper County Public Library and the Brandy Station Fire Department. This year polling places in the county are also doing on site voter registration.

“We expect the crowd to stay very steady, we do expect to get a surge of votes around lunchtime and around 4:30 or 5 p.m. when people start to leave work,” said Robert McCall, Chief Election Officer at the Culpeper Library Polling Station.

The polls at the Brandy Station Fire Department also expected such a surge of voters later in the day. Chief Election Officer Joe Barlow reported that 438 voters had reported to the polls between opening at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Michelle Phaelous, a supporter of Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger, expressed approval of the incumbent due to her bipartisanship and her concern for her constituents.

“I support [Spanberger] because she has such a bipartisan stance that has been lost and she understands and is out amongst all of her constituents and cares about all of us,” says Phaleous.

Issues of interest for Phaelous included women’s reproductive rights which had been upended by the United States Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade. Phaelous was also concerned with ongoing cancer research due to her being a survivor of ocular melanoma, a form of cancer that affects the eyes.

Another voter, Laurie Medley, expressed her support of Republican candidate Yesli Vega due to her embrace of conservative values. Medley called into question Spanberger’s bipartisanship claiming that the incumbent has ignored conservative issues of concern.

“When you see how she votes, she usually votes along with Democratic party leadership, when you look at her voting record she’s voted against conservative issues,” said Medley.