Culpeper High students to stage 'Grease' outdoors this May
Culpeper High students to stage 'Grease' outdoors this May

The chemistry between John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as they sang their Billboard No. 1 hit in the musical “Grease” was one of the movie’s magical moments.

Newton-John and Travolta flirting and dancing across the outdoor sets as they crooned “You’re The One That I Want” energized the whole show.

Culpeper County High School students will hope for a little of that magic when they present “Grease” this spring, also performed outdoors, for the enjoyment of family and friends in COVID times.

It will be the first outdoor play presented by the school’s musicians and thespians since the viral pandemic struck last March, CCHS Choir Director Doray Walker said in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

The production will be staged near the “COVID Year” spirit boulder between the high school and its upper parking lot, so a 250-member audience can safely watch and listen to the show, Walker said.

The original “Grease” was a critical as well as a commercial success. Paramount Pictures’ 1978 movie was the highest-grossing musical film in history, as of that time.

Three performances of Culpeper High’s musical are slated for Friday and Saturday, May 7-8, with a rain date of May 21-21, she told the county School Board on Monday night.

Staging the musical outdoors presents opportunities as well as challenges, Walker said.

“There are some really cool things we can do,” she said in the interview.

The automobiles in the production, for instance, will be real. And the boys will dance on a real car, Walker said.

“The students are excited about this being outside,” she said. “The hype is up!”

