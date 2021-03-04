Culpeper 'Hometown Heroes' effort to honor military personnel

With spring just days away, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has devised a way to honor military veterans in a way nobody will miss.

Banners on downtown Culpeper’s lampposts will display vets’ photos, names, services and credentials for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the nonprofit group announced this week.

CRI’s “Hometown Heroes” program will honor active-duty and honorably discharged members of the U.S. armed services. It applies both to living and deceased veterans.

Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., the program will be made possible by donations from the Culpeper community.

“Culpeper Renaissance is proud to find a new way for Culpeper to honor its veterans,” said CRI board member Jonathan Krawchuk, who chairs its design committee. “This seasonal program will provide a constant reminder of the sacrifice and commitment that our community members made to our country.”

CRI is accepting donations for the Hometown Heroes program, via check or credit card. Write checks to CRI and mail them to the CRI office at 127 West Davis St., Culpeper, VA 22701. Credit-card contributions may be called in to the CRI office at 540-825-4416.