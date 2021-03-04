Culpeper 'Hometown Heroes' effort to honor military personnel

With spring just days away, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has devised a way to honor military veterans in a way nobody will miss.
Banners on downtown Culpeper’s lampposts will display vets’ photos, names, services and credentials for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the nonprofit group announced this week.
CRI’s “Hometown Heroes” program will honor active-duty and honorably discharged members of the U.S. armed services. It applies both to living and deceased veterans.
Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., the program will be made possible by donations from the Culpeper community.
“Culpeper Renaissance is proud to find a new way for Culpeper to honor its veterans,” said CRI board member Jonathan Krawchuk, who chairs its design committee. “This seasonal program will provide a constant reminder of the sacrifice and commitment that our community members made to our country.”
CRI is accepting donations for the Hometown Heroes program, via check or credit card. Write checks to CRI and mail them to the CRI office at 127 West Davis St., Culpeper, VA 22701. Credit-card contributions may be called in to the CRI office at 540-825-4416.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 25. The application form, checklist and eligibility requirements will be featured on CRI’s website, culpeperdowntown.com.
To learn more, call Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s office or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.
“I look forward to walking downtown seeing all our ‘Hometown Heroes,’ ” said Tish Smith, president of CRI’s board of directors.
CRI is a 501c3 charitable organization charged with supporting the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district.
Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community. CRI is the organization designated by the state and the Town of Culpeper to carry out Main Street activities.