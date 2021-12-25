Culpeper horse rescue celebrates Christmas miracles year-round

Terry Decatur didn’t know a thing about horses when she volunteered to help the animals that had been used and abused, neglected or put up for auction when humans decided they no longer served a purpose.
But on her first day at Central Virginia Horse Rescue in Culpeper County, Decatur bonded with a black beauty named Shadow.
“He won me over,” she said recently, walking up to his stall with a handful of treats and a greeting of “Good morning, love.”
Shadow is a 23-year-old retired racehorse who’s more focused on whoa than go as a result of injuries and arthritis. On Decatur’s first farm visit, the horse seemed to follow her constantly, even when her volunteer shift ended and she was ready to leave. He walked behind her along the fence line, as if escorting her to her car.
“He was the perfect gentleman,” Decatur said.
The fact that Shadow has learned to trust humans again, after being raced, sent to the rescue, neglected after new owners fell on hard times and returned once more to CVHR, is inspiring to Decatur. She and other volunteers have seen the same cycle repeat itself as horses that were too weak to stand—or trembled at the approach of a human—again found the joy of giving and receiving affection.
“It’s wonderful to see them come in and heal,” she said, reaching for a cloth and heading once more to Shadow’s stall before taking him out to meet the day.
“He’s about to get his face washed because Terry spoils him,” said fellow Tuesday-morning volunteer Tre Aramburu.
Since May 2020, more than 65 ponies and palominos, miniatures and mules, standardbreds and quarter horses have found a safe place in the rolling hills and fenced-in pastures of the Central Virginia Horse Rescue. Led by Stacy Franklin, the director and the only employee to receive a paycheck—$225 a week—the rescue is mainly operated by volunteers and funded by donations.
Its goal is to rehabilitate as many horses as possible after rescuing those that have been surrendered by their owners, seized in animal control cases or sent to auction where some end up in “kill pens.” They endure “barbaric conditions so their meat can continue to satisfy the palates of diners” in Europe and Asia, according to the Animal Welfare Institute.
Horses have never been raised in America for human consumption—and federal legislation that has to be renewed annually makes slaughtering them illegal in the United States, according to the institute. But that doesn’t keep foreign-based buyers from frequenting auctions here.
That’s why Franklin and her team scout auction sites for horses with prices on their heads. Some facilities will sell to rescues first, if they can raise the money. Franklin launched a fundraiser a few weeks ago to save two standardbreds but when she went to get them, found two more scheduled to be shipped directly to kill pens.
“So, they’re now on the trailer,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion as she sat behind the wheel of a truck. “I couldn’t do it; I couldn’t leave them there.”
A Facebook follower known as Ma Lena, who recently adopted a horse from the rescue, was thrilled. “You rock!” she wrote. “That’s so awesome you saved two more lives.”
NEW LEASE ON LIFE
Well-versed in animal rescues—Franklin also fostered dogs and transported them to shelters and homes—she is the oldest daughter of Cindy Smith, who founded CVHR in 2010. It began in Brunswick County in southern Virginia, near the North Carolina border.
The rescue placed more than 700 horses in its first decade but was on the verge of shutting down after Smith was diagnosed with cancer. Franklin was living in the Fredericksburg area and had taken a job as caretaker for a man who lived off Elys Ford Road, just over the border from Spotsylvania County.
Franklin wondered if the farm’s 40 acres might work as a new location for the rescue. The property owner agreed and the nonprofit signed a long-term lease, starting May 2020.
Not all the horses on the farm have been saved from death row. Sometimes, they’re neglected because their owners didn’t know how to care for them, suddenly faced financial struggles or even died from COVID-19.
Other times, little is known about the horses’ backgrounds. Their stories are written in untreated wounds, bellies so bony their ribs show and a general fear of those on two legs.
VINNIE AND DOLLY
One of the mysteries is a horse Franklin has christened Vinnie Van Gogh.
He was found wandering in a holler in the Shenandoah Valley. He’s completely blind, but well-trained based on his response to commands. He looks to be between 5 and 8 years old.
Like several horses on the farm that have bonded with pasture mates through the shared experience of trauma, Vinnie found a friend in Dolly, a 30-year-old draft horse and mother figure. She watches over him constantly while Vinnie, who’s still getting used to his blindness, almost panics if she’s not close by.
Volunteer Kim Reid is the farm’s trainer and she’s been challenged to devise new strategies to work with Vinnie. She’s been around horses for 30 years, has a degree in zoology and has even worked with lions.
Because horses typically respond to visual signals, Reid focuses on sound and touch with Vinnie. She spoke in soft, soothing tones as she stroked his forehead and encouraged him to circle the pasture with her. Dolly watched a while then joined the walkers.
Often, people who grow up with horses focus on the “fancy stuff,” Reid said—the show world of ribbons and trophies, perfect presentations of horses and riders. The rescue has opened Reid’s eyes to another purpose.
“It motivates me to be a better person in the horse industry,” Reid said. “It’s really humbling to work with them and I’m thrilled to be a part of it and to set these horses up for success.”
Her husband is not so thrilled, joked Reid and Franklin. The trainer lives right across the road from the rescue, already has adopted one rescued horse and boards other horses adopted by volunteers. She still manages to spend almost as much time at the rescue as Franklin does.
CELEBRATING SUCCESS
But then, it’s hard not to be pulled in by the likes of Frank and Beans, miniature horses who are among the rescue’s most popular ambassadors. Friendly, laid back and downright adorable, they don’t mind being arrayed in Santa hats and boughs of evergreens and pine cones—or rainbow-colored ribbons and unicorn horns—and trotted out to the public. As their names suggest, the two go together.
While standardbreds and young thoroughbreds are popular among farm followers, who are champing at the bit to adopt them as soon as their photos appear on Facebook, Frank and Beans, Dolly and others with special needs are permanent residents of the rescue. They’ll probably never be adopted.
Donations help cover their ongoing care as well as the rent, vet bills, special food and medicines. During the last 18 months, the CVHR has spent between $750 and $850 a month per horse, Franklin said.
Some of the horses have needed extreme care, such as a Tennessee walker that stepped on a nail and developed a nasty infection that went untreated for months. Franklin was so angry about the abuse, she was in tears.
The horse, who came to be called Walker, had a total hoof replacement—three times—and almost round-the-clock treatments. Things looked so bad for him, Franklin had scheduled him to be put down, because she didn’t want him to suffer, but the team tried one more treatment that worked.
“It was the best decision we’ve ever made,” she said.
Then, there was Christmas, a horse too weak to stand when he was saved from a kill pen, covered in mud and muck. As a result of severe malnourishment, his body had cannibalized muscle, and it took a special diet and rehabilitation regimen to literally get him back on his feet.
“It was amazing to watch him fill out and gain friends and then be adopted,” Decatur said.
“He’s fat and happy and living in North Carolina,” Franklin added.
Christmas miracles like that motivate the team to get up at 5 a.m. for special feedings, launch continuous campaigns to raise money and take on unusual training techniques.
“We celebrate every little success,” Franklin said, “and they make it all worth it.”
