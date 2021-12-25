Culpeper horse rescue celebrates Christmas miracles year-round

While standardbreds and young thoroughbreds are popular among farm followers, who are champing at the bit to adopt them as soon as their photos appear on Facebook, Frank and Beans, Dolly and others with special needs are permanent residents of the rescue. They’ll probably never be adopted.

Donations help cover their ongoing care as well as the rent, vet bills, special food and medicines. During the last 18 months, the CVHR has spent between $750 and $850 a month per horse, Franklin said.

Some of the horses have needed extreme care, such as a Tennessee walker that stepped on a nail and developed a nasty infection that went untreated for months. Franklin was so angry about the abuse, she was in tears.

The horse, who came to be called Walker, had a total hoof replacement—three times—and almost round-the-clock treatments. Things looked so bad for him, Franklin had scheduled him to be put down, because she didn’t want him to suffer, but the team tried one more treatment that worked.

“It was the best decision we’ve ever made,” she said.