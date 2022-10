Culpeper hospital announces August and September 2022 births

Aug. 1, 2022: Kylian Damian, boy, born to Roxana Perez Domingo of Culpeper.

Aug. 6, 2022: Charlotte L. Baughan, girl, born to Shelby and Jonathan Baughan of Culpeper.

Aug. 8, 2022: Adrian Armando Gomez Ramirez, boy, born to Armando Hidalgo Gomez Aguilar and Marivel Ramirez Velasquez of Culpeper.

Aug. 10, 2022: Carlos Giovanni Miranda Davila, boy, born to Carlos A. Miranda Cruz and Glendy Y. Davila of Culpeper.

Aug. 19, 2022: Betsy Lynn Coc Caal, girl, born to Brayner Yovani Coc Pop and Marta Esperanza Caal Perez of Culpeper.

Aug. 22, 2022: Ava Elizabeth Arnatt-Nestor, boy, born to David Arnatt-Nestor and Laura Beall of Spotsylvania.

Aug. 22, 2022: John Clark Early, boy, born to John David Early and Grace Ann Cantrell of Culpeper.

Aug. 24, 2022: Nyariah Kailani Washington, girl, born to Dana and Donavan Washington of Culpeper.

Aug. 30, 2022: Clara Jade Hartle, girl, born to Brenton and Lauren Hartle of Culpeper.

Aug. 30, 2022: Beckett and Brooks Morris, boys, born to Jessica and Bradley Morris of Culpeper.

Sept. 6, 2022: Valerie Arlett Martinez Licona, girl, born to Carla Licona and Jefrey Martinez of Prince William.

Sept. 8, 2022: Charlee Nadira Sky Bowen, girl, born to LaToya Marshall amd Nadir Bowen Sr., of Culpeper.

Sept. 9, 2022: Rainn Emberly Smoot, girl, born to Brittany Smoot of Culpeper.

Sept. 9, 2022: Miracle Hudson Streeby, boy, born to Tiffany Marie Streeby of Orange.

Sept. 11, 2022: Sawyer Glenn Payne, boy, born to Jared and Elizabeth Payne of Culpeper.

Sept. 11, 2022: Tiffany Jazzlyn Diaz Guerra, girl, born to Nelson Diaz and Marisela Guerra of Culpeper.

Sept 14, 2022: Fernanda Aguilar Del Cid, girl, born to Glenda Del Cid and Ricardo Aguilar of Culpeper.

Sept. 15, 2022: Malia Lynn Allen, girl, born to Alexis Allen and Nicholas Stone of Spotsylvania.

Sept. 16, 2022: Leon Antione Colbert, boy, born to Tonya and Ernest Colbert of Orange.

Sept. 19, 2022: Declan Patrick Flynn, boy, born to Michael and Melissa Flynn of Culpeper.

Sept. 19, 2022: Luke Samuel Dawson, boy, born to Nathaniel and Jessica Dawson of Culpeper.

Sept 21, 2022: Sofia Monserat Lucas, girl, born to Hortencia Lucas Vasquez and Osmar Lucas Martinez of Culpeper.

Sept. 22, 2022: Emersyn Fleur Miller, girl, born to Clayton and Teagan Miller of Culpeper.

Sept. 23, 2022: Molly Elizabeth Deal, girl, born to Jason and Kayla Deal of Culpeper.

Sept. 26, 2022: Oliver Maxwell Stevens, boy, born to Abbey and Sean Stevens of Orange.

Sept. 29, 2022: Ainhoa Escobar Estrada, girl, born to Merlin Escobar & Rosmeri Estrada of Culpeper.