A distinguished fallen law enforcement officer was honored last week in the Culpeper County Courthouse where he led security.

A portrait unveiling Aug. 11 of Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Capt. J.A. “Tony” Sisk (1971-2021) was attended by his wife Eileen, and daughters Hallie and Sarah, reported Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer.

The high quality photo portrait hangs next to the first floor elevator for the Culpeper County Circuit Court.

Law enforcement representatives from Culpeper Town Police, Virginia State Police and Culpeper County Sheriff's office attended the unveiling along with Culpeper County Supervisor Paul Bates, Clerk of the Circuit Court Carson Beard, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther and Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell.

Bates said in a phone call he knew Sisk for a long time, mentioning that their kids played youth soccer together.

“Just his demeanor, Tony never met a stranger,” the county supervisor said. “He always had that infectious smile, was one of those people that could deescalate a situation just by his mannerism. I miss him.”

Bates said it was quite the honor and well deserved for him to be recognized in the courthouse, noting Sisk started in law enforcement out of high school.

“First thing everyone sees when they walk in will be the portrait in the back,” Bates said.

Law enforcement is not just about having a badge and a gun and pulling out your handcuffs, the supervisor added.

“It’s the ability to relate to people as someone who cares and Tony did that,” Bates said.

The portrait unveiling was organized by the Culpeper County Circuit Court, Culpeper County General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court along with the the Culpeper County Victim/Witness Office.

Capt. Sisk died in the line of duty from COVID-19 at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax in October 2021. He was a 27-year veteran of law enforcement and Patrol Captain for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Sisk graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1990 and joined the Sheriff's Office in 1994. He also served with the Culpeper Police Department and the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Sisk led security in the circa 1870s historic courthouse.

Judge Durrer described his leadership and empathy.

"Captain Sisk treated everyone with dignity, empathy and respect. He related to everyone in a positive way throughout his 27 years of service. This portrait honors his memory and service,” the judge said.