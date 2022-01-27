Culpeper kindergartners receive gift books from PATH Foundation, QuickStart Tennis

In Culpeper County elementary schools, 540 kindergartners have received books and giveaways thanks to a grant from the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation, QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia Inc. announced Thursday.

Quickstart, an Albemarle County-based nonprofit, provides the books through its Racquets for Reading program to boost young students’ reading scores and readiness for school. The chosen books encourage students to love reading, healthy eating and tennis.

The group’s mission is to promote physical activity, early childhood literacy and sound nutrition.

Carlene Tilson, Culpeper County Public Schools’ family engagement coordinator, said the division is excited about its partnership with The PATH Foundation and Racquets for Reading.

The two nonprofits have supplied Culpeper’s kindergarteners with scholastic books they can read at school and take home, Tilson said in a statement.

That meshes with the division’s increased emphasis on early literacy given the impact of COVID-19 on its students, she said.

“The kindergarten students at CCPS have been greatly enjoying the wonderful books you provided for them,” Tilson wrote PATH and Quickstart. “They are so excited to be able to have books to take home and enjoy. The reading ducks are a huge hit for the children, and they cannot wait to read another book to them. The banana-scented bookmarks have had the classrooms smelling very fruity and fun.”

The Culpeper volunteer coordinator shared photos of students with the nonprofit groups, expressing thanks for “providing our students with this wonderful opportunity.”

In response, Quickstart founder Lynda Harrill said, “Look at the smiling eyes above those masks. I think they really love the mini reading rubber duckies we sent them. Looks like their classmates are deep in thought reading their new books. That’s what we like to see! Many thanks to the PATH Foundation for making this giveaway possible.”

As of last fall, Quickstart and its local partners had provided books and fun giveaways to some 2,500 children, especially underserved youths, in Central Virginia.

In 31 Virginia counties and cities, Quickstart serves 213 schools that are educating 99,000 children, 15 parks and recreation departments, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs, in 31 Virginia counties and independent cities.

The nonprofit’s service area includes Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

To learn more visit quickstartcentral.org or QCV’s Facebook page, or email quickstartcentral@comcast.net.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.