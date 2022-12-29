Culpeper library to host inaugural comic-con event in March

The Culpeper County Library has announced its first comic and pop culture centered event which will take place in late March.

CulpeperCon will be a two-day event which will feature comic book and graphic novel discussions, cosplaying, demonstrations, a movie screening, panels, areas for free play of trading card and board games, Live Action Role Play demonstrations and the Kosplay 5K.

“Graphic novels and comic books, once seen at the fringe of literature, can now be seen as a vital way to add virtual interpretation to the written word,” stated Culpeper County Library Adult Services and Outreach coordinator Andrew DiNicola.

DiNicola said the purpose of the event is to highlight how graphic novels can stand side-by-side with more traditional literature to enhance and encourage literacy for all ages.

The library has also announced Dr. Grace D. Gipson, an assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, as a keynote speaker. Gipson teaches courses on theories and foundations in African American studies, Blackness in pop culture and Black storytelling in television and film.

Gipson is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University and received her Ph.D at the University of California, Berkeley and is a Black future feminist/pop culture scholar. Her areas of study include Black pop culture, digital humanities, the intersections of race and gender in comic books and gaming, Afrofuturism and race and new media.

CulpeperCon is partnering with local organizations, including the Library of Congress Packard Campus, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, The Town of Culpeper and The Collector’s Den.

Deneck Ubario, owner of The Collector’s Den in Culpeper, serves on the convention’s committee and expressed excitement to see the area’s comics and gaming grow and offer more opportunities.

“On a day-to-day basis the library serves as a space for many people, providing resources, fun and a space that is safe for everyone. CulpeperCon will be an extension of this for collectors, hobbyists and anyone who wants to explore more of what Culpeper has to offer,” stated Ubario.

The free event will be held on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the Culpeper County Library located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper.