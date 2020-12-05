 Skip to main content
Culpeper Library to host, virtually, Dickens' 'Christmas Carol'
'A Christmas Carol'
Next weekend, heat some cocoa, grab a comfy chair and settle down to enjoy a virtual performance of British author Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” sponsored by Culpeper’s Friends of the Library.

Actor Greg Oliver Bodine will return to perform the solo dramatization, presented by North Shore Theatre Productions.

The special, one-hour live-streamed presentation can be viewable only at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary. Or search “Culpeper County Library” on YouTube.

The production will be viewable on smart TV sets and streaming devices.

But please note, law strictly prohibits reproduction and/or unauthorized use of the recorded performance. All content is the property of North Shore Theatre Productions, fully protected by copyright; all rights are reserved.

Paper playbills will be available for pickup at the Culpeper County Library or will be downloadable on the day of the event.

The virtual production is free, and the public is invited. Registration is not required.

For details, visit www.cclva.org, call library staff member Andrew DeNicola at 540/825-8691 or email adenicola@cclva.org.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

