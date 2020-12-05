Culpeper Library to host, virtually, Dickens' 'Christmas Carol'

Next weekend, heat some cocoa, grab a comfy chair and settle down to enjoy a virtual performance of British author Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” sponsored by Culpeper’s Friends of the Library.

Actor Greg Oliver Bodine will return to perform the solo dramatization, presented by North Shore Theatre Productions.

The special, one-hour live-streamed presentation can be viewable only at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary. Or search “Culpeper County Library” on YouTube.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The production will be viewable on smart TV sets and streaming devices.

But please note, law strictly prohibits reproduction and/or unauthorized use of the recorded performance. All content is the property of North Shore Theatre Productions, fully protected by copyright; all rights are reserved.

Paper playbills will be available for pickup at the Culpeper County Library or will be downloadable on the day of the event.

The virtual production is free, and the public is invited. Registration is not required.

For details, visit www.cclva.org, call library staff member Andrew DeNicola at 540/825-8691 or email adenicola@cclva.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.