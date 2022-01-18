Culpeper Little League to host state tournaments in 2023, 2024

If Culpeper Little League hit a home run when it hosted the District 14 championships last June, then Monday's announcement must mean it's hit for the cycle.

CLL released a statement Monday morning announcing that it will be hosting state tournaments in both 2023 and 2024.

"The Culpeper Little League in conjunction with Virginia District 14 has been awarded the opportunity to host the 2023 Little League 'Majors' Softball and 2024 Little League 'Majors' Baseball Virginia state championships at the Culpeper Sports Complex," the statement's opening paragraph read.

Last summer's district ceremonies at the complex were well-received by Little League officials, which paved the way for Monday's monumental announcement.

"After successfully hosting the 2021 District championships for baseball and softball, Culpeper Little League submitted a bid through District 14 to host state tournaments for baseball and softball in the future," the statement said.

Since the conclusion of last season's district tournament, Culpeper Parks and Recreation has begun installing field lighting at the complex—another development that went a long way toward CLL securing state tournaments for the most noteworthy division in Little League.

"Culpeper Parks and Recreation is currently installing field lighting at the Culpeper Sports Complex to improve the facility for the youth of Culpeper and to make the hosting of the state championships possible," the statement read. "The 'Majors' division is the tournament featured in the Little League World Series, ages 9-12."

The exact dates for the tournaments have not been set as of this writing, but they are typically held in July, paving the way for the Little League World Series in August.

“We are making great improvements to our facilities, and surrounding communities are taking notice," Culpeper Parks and Rec director Andrew Hardy said. "We are happy to showcase our sports complex and more importantly, our great community.”

CLL president Enola Jewell underscored how monumental it is that state championships will be awarded on Culpeper soil.

“We are excited for teams across Virginia to have the chance to play for a state championship right here in Culpeper!" Jewell said. "What is even more exciting is knowing that your child might have the opportunity for a state title on our home fields. Our volunteers and community support have made this possible.”

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors chairman Gary Deal said hosting the state tournaments is a huge opportunity for Culpeper as a whole.

“Providing opportunities for our young people is one of the most important things we do," Deal said. "The addition of the field lights and new fieldhouse will increase access for everyone in our community. These investments are now paying off for our local economy as well. Having the Little League state championships in Culpeper will show off our community and be a benefit to our hotels, restaurants, and stores.”

