Culpeper man organizes Thanksgiving food drive for Latinos

Whether it’s being deployed to war zones and other hot spots across the globe or trying to effect change in his community, Alexander Valle’s entire adult life has revolved around serving others.
Following a passion to serve his country from a young age, the 49-year-old Miami native spent his formative years in the Marine Corps before moving into his current role as a defense contractor in the private sector.
A Culpeper County resident since 2005, Valle dipped his toe in political waters when he organized the Culpeper Latinos for Trump Rally in Yowell Meadow Park last month.
Shortly after that event, Valle announced his candidacy for the Culpeper Town Council in 2021, vowing to fight for residents’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and religion, as well as their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Valle’s latest step in community outreach was a Thanksgiving food drive for underprivileged Latino families that took place at the Culpeper GOP office Wednesday afternoon.
With the assistance of a handful of his supporters, and in conjunction with the Culpeper County Republican Committee and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Valle’s drive provided boxes of Thanksgiving food to 23 families.
Each box varied in the content and the quantity of items, based on the size of the family it was earmarked for. Most were filled with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, gravy, green beans, corn, yams, butter and pie.
Valle said the idea to do the food drive blossomed out of his desire to advocate for the local Latino community.
Support Local Journalism
“Prior to the [Latinos for Trump] rally, my desire was to give Latinos in our community a louder voice,” he said by phone. “Then, things just grew from there. If you’re going to open the door, you need to open it all the way for people. That means not just listening to them, but responding appropriately to their needs as well.”
Through conversations with Culpeper GOP Chairman Marshall Keene and Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Valle found common ground in his desire to provide for those in need during what’s been a difficult year for many.
“Marshall Keene and Sheriff Jenkins were both very supportive of this food drive,” Valle emphasized. “It’s been a hard year for so many people, and we all believe that everyone deserves to have a nice family meal during the holidays.”
As the beneficiaries of Valle’s drive arrived at the GOP office on Main Street to pick up the items for their Thanksgiving feast, they were greeted by Marina Foster and Lori Medley, who pointed them in the right direction. In addition to the pre-prepared boxes of food, there was a table that contained clothing for families with small children.
Everything, from the food to the clothing, was donated by local businesses and good Samaritans.
“We had so much food and clothing that was donated for this that I really had to start separating and organizing it all as it came in,” Medley said. “We sent out some emails starting last month about what we were doing, and we had people bringing us turkeys and various food items almost immediately. Those that didn’t bring actual items just came and gave us money.
“It was a true community effort,” she continued. “We are so fortunate to have so many people here in Culpeper that truly care about others.”
Both Medley and Foster lauded Valle’s determination to make the drive a success, with Medley pointing out that he went door to door throughout the community in an effort to ensure no family was left by the wayside.
“This was his vision, and we were happy to help him carry it out,” Foster said with a smile.
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.