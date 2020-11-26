Culpeper man organizes Thanksgiving food drive for Latinos

Valle said the idea to do the food drive blossomed out of his desire to advocate for the local Latino community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Prior to the [Latinos for Trump] rally, my desire was to give Latinos in our community a louder voice,” he said by phone. “Then, things just grew from there. If you’re going to open the door, you need to open it all the way for people. That means not just listening to them, but responding appropriately to their needs as well.”

Through conversations with Culpeper GOP Chairman Marshall Keene and Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Valle found common ground in his desire to provide for those in need during what’s been a difficult year for many.

“Marshall Keene and Sheriff Jenkins were both very supportive of this food drive,” Valle emphasized. “It’s been a hard year for so many people, and we all believe that everyone deserves to have a nice family meal during the holidays.”

As the beneficiaries of Valle’s drive arrived at the GOP office on Main Street to pick up the items for their Thanksgiving feast, they were greeted by Marina Foster and Lori Medley, who pointed them in the right direction. In addition to the pre-prepared boxes of food, there was a table that contained clothing for families with small children.