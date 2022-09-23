Culpeper man wins $250K with Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket

A Culpeper man stopped at a Unionville convenience store last month for coffee and ended up getting really lucky.

This is the second time in as many years that BP Shorts Food Mart, at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522 in Orange County, sold a winning lottery ticket worth a lot of money.

When Miguel Morales stopped there Aug. 23 for a cup of Joe, he also bought a $250,000 Gold Jackpot scratcher ticket from Virginia Lottery. Morales won the top prize—a one in 1.63 million chance.

“I couldn’t imagine I would win such a large amount,” he told Lottery officials.

Morales is the third and final top prize winner in the $250,000 Gold Jackpot game. It is the Virginia Lottery policy to end scratch games after the final top prize is claimed, according to a release.

The Culpeper man said he plans to save his winnings and take care of his family.

In July 2021, a Rhoadesville retiree, Paul Christiansen, won $2 million playing Mega Millions on a ticket also purchased from BP Shorts Food Mart. He matched five of six winning numbers using Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers. Christiansen spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier, doubling his prize.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia, according to the release.

Orange County received more than $3.5 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, according to Virginia Lottery.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.