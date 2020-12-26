 Skip to main content
Culpeper Medical Center reports November 2020's babies
Culpeper Medical Center reports November 2020's babies

Culpeper Hospital (copy)

The Culpeper Medical Center awaits patients on a recent morning. More than 500 babies have been born at the hospital in 2020.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

These children were born in November 2020 at Culpeper Medical Center:

11/02/2020: Sameer Xayne Sayidi, male; Nicole Mahaney and Haroon Sayidi, Culpeper

11/06/2020: Lee Edward Parker, male; Deanna Yuvon Parker and Andrew Jordan Parker, Madison

11/07/2020: Melany Yisselle Lopez, female; Bonilla Tatiana Bonilla and Ruben Lopez, Culpeper

11/11/2020: Scarlett Marie Grant, female; Phillip Grant and Amanda Ashbridge, Culpeper

11/12/2020: Annaleigh Janet Green, female; Matthew and Rachel Green, Culpeper

11/17/2020: Brandon Michael, male; Ross David and Amy Ross, Greene

11/23/2020: Christian Grant White, male; Tyler and Christine White, Culpeper

11/24/2020: Kamilla Emory, female; Campbell Brittany S. Campbell, Greene

11/29/2020: Tania Valeria Caal Ba, female; Delores Ba Y Marcos Caal, Culpeper

11/29/2020: Rosalba Miranda Caal Ba, female; Delores Ba Y Marcos Caal, Culpeper

