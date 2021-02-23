Culpeper Middle School a hub for COVID-19 vaccinations

Culpeper Middle School has become one of Culpeper County’s mainstays for vaccination clinics to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

On Wednesday, the middle school will host two vaccine clinics for people who pre-registered, building on the track record it began Jan. 19, when it hosted the area’s first large-scale vaccination effort. That event targeted school teachers, staff and school-retiree volunteers, plus some front-line staff from Culpeper agencies, including the KidCentral day-care program and the Department of Social Services.

Nurses at Wednesday’s first clinic, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will administer second doses of the Moderna vaccine to people vaccinated during the school district’s Jan. 27 clinic or the Jan. 21-22 clinics held at the Daniel Center by the Culpeper Department of Emergency Medical Services.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Culpeper Middle School will host a first-dose clinic for the Pfizer vaccine, said Michelle Metzgar, executive director of human resources at Culpeper County Public Schools. No appointments were available Monday for the clinic, Metzgar said.

Two shots are required with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for them to take full effect.