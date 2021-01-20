Culpeper Middle School clinics vaccinate hundreds

“Now that we have a system, we’ll be happy to hold them,” Metzgar said.

The clinics’ team members administered 482 doses on Tuesday and 610 doses on Wednesday, she said. That was about 120 more than the division thought on Tuesday that it would be able to handle, Metzgar said.

Culpeper Medical Center made available all of the vaccine doses it could spare, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Demand for the shots built on Tuesday and Wednesday as word of mouth grew, and more people learned of the clinics and talked with neighbors, friends and colleagues who had received the vaccine, she said.

People called and emailed the school division’s Central Office to request last-minute appointments, Metzgar said. And some just walked into the middle school to see what was available.

“There’s a lot of fear out there. Some people were still a little bit leery,” Metzgar said. “But that changed once they saw that so many people were getting vaccinated.”

A lot of people returned to their schools and told coworkers that they had been vaccinated, she said. The school division also publicized the news via its social media channels.