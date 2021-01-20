Culpeper Middle School clinics vaccinate hundreds

As of today, 1,092 Culpeper-area residents have been given a new lease on life.
That’s all thanks to clinics held Wednesday and Tuesday at Culpeper Middle School so some front-line people could receive vaccinations against COVID-19.
Culpeper County Public Schools nurses, clinic assistants, custodians, human-resources officials and other staff joined forces with Culpeper Medical Center experts and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to host the two all-day clinics administering the Moderna vaccine.
“Many people thanked us and said how they were so appreciative to be given the opportunity to come in,” Michelle Metzgar, the school division’s human resources director, said in an interview late Wednesday after the second clinic ended. “Everyone was so nice and so thankful.”
Heeding public health guidance from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the public schools and the hospital offered vaccinations to school teachers, staff and school-retiree volunteers, plus some front-line staff from Culpeper agencies, including the KidsCentral day-care program and the Department of Social Services.
It was probably the Culpeper area’s largest single vaccination event yet, Metzgar said.
As people worked steadily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, they administered every available dose, staffing 10 vaccination stations in the middle school’s cafeteria.
“No one was unhappy,” Metzgar said of the recipients. “And for once, everyone showed up, and was on time.”
The human resources chief emailed every school staff member late last week asking if they wished to receive the vaccine. Everyone who answered ‘yes’ should have been able to go to a clinic, she said.
“We didn’t get everybody in these past two days, and we didn’t make it mandatory,” she said. “But everyone who registered got a link (to receive a shot) through the hospital.”
Locally and nationally, available doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines remain in critically short supply, in a far smaller number than needed to achieve the mass immunity required to halt the novel coronavirus pandemic.
About half of the 31 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been administered so far, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the virus.
Through the Culpeper school division, this week’s recipients will get a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in 28 days, Metzgar said.
As more vaccine doses become available locally, the multi-agency team will try to offer additional clinics on Wednesdays, relying on the school division’s registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, she said.
“Now that we have a system, we’ll be happy to hold them,” Metzgar said.
The clinics’ team members administered 482 doses on Tuesday and 610 doses on Wednesday, she said. That was about 120 more than the division thought on Tuesday that it would be able to handle, Metzgar said.
Culpeper Medical Center made available all of the vaccine doses it could spare, she said.
Demand for the shots built on Tuesday and Wednesday as word of mouth grew, and more people learned of the clinics and talked with neighbors, friends and colleagues who had received the vaccine, she said.
People called and emailed the school division’s Central Office to request last-minute appointments, Metzgar said. And some just walked into the middle school to see what was available.
“There’s a lot of fear out there. Some people were still a little bit leery,” Metzgar said. “But that changed once they saw that so many people were getting vaccinated.”
A lot of people returned to their schools and told coworkers that they had been vaccinated, she said. The school division also publicized the news via its social media channels.
One of the custodians at Culpeper Middle School saw its assistant principal receive a shot and “decided to be brave and get hers,” Metzgar said.
The school’s custodians disinfected each vaccination station’s table and chair between patients, she said. As with the seasonal flu shot, medical staff monitored each patient for 15 minutes before they left the building, to ensure they had no ill effects.
Metzgar got her shot on Tuesday, and felt fine. “My arm was a little sore, like getting any shot,” she said.
One person emailed afterward to report they experienced chills and a headache, and were referred to a nurse, Metzgar said.
Julie Hill, the school division’s human resources coordinator, volunteered to be first to receive the vaccine, she said.
School Superintendent Tony Brads was also among those to receive the vaccine on Tuesday, and the school division distributed a photo of him getting his shot via social media.
Yowell Elementary School nurse Robin Dale-Pancione, who administered Brads’ shot, was “overwhelmed with emotion about being able to help people,” Metzgar said. “With the clinics, she said she hoped people would see school nurses in a different light.”
“We were very pleased with the collaboration with the Culpeper hospital,” Metzgar said. “Our school nurses and clinic assistants did a wonderful job administering over 1,000 doses in two days.”
Donna Staton, president of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, also sounded pleased with the event.
Staton said Culpeper Medical Center staff held the clinics in collaboration with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, working alongside school nurses to administer the vaccine.
“I’m just pleased we could assist the public in getting as many people vaccinated as we could,” Metzgar said. “It really has been a pleasure to work with the hospital.”
Jersey Mike’s, a Culpeper sandwich shop, donated about 100 box lunches for the people staffing the clinics, she noted.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus stands at about 403,000 people, as the nation’s largest vaccination campaign in history encounters confusion and delays, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The U.S. is averaging about 201,000 new cases and about 3,000 deaths each day.
The 100-day plan of President Joe Biden, who was sworn into office Wednesday, includes a push to speed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
