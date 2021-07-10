Culpeper National Cemetery renovates grounds, adds new burial options

“Cremation is getting more popular, so we’re excited to offer families a new option,” he said. “We’re putting in a columbarium on the annex side. There will be two to three prefabricated walls with niche-covers, and there’s room for expansion to add more walls years from now.”

A columbarium is an above-ground wall with recessed niches, which hold cremation urns. Each niche is designed to accept an individual VA-standard niche cover, the cemetery administration’s website states. Each columbarium is two-sided, with numbered rows and columns identifying each niche.

“Of course we still have traditional gravesites,” Hogan said. “Some families actually buy their own vault. We also sometimes have the need for reburial from other places, and we provide space to allow for that.”

On land beside the cemetery that was recently cleared of trees, the town of Culpeper anticipates it will build a parking area between the graveyard and the railroad depot on Commerce Street.

Hogan said he has expressed interest to the town in being allowed to occasionally use that 260-space parking area for cemetery parking, which is limited.

“We’d like to have a pedestrian path from the lot to the cemetery gate,” he said. “It would be very helpful for overflow parking.”