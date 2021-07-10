Culpeper National Cemetery renovates grounds, adds new burial options

Major improvements are in the works at Culpeper National Cemetery, due to be completed by November.
Plus, new options for burial of veterans and their family members are coming, cemetery Director Jason Hogan told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Work has begun to restore cemetery buildings and a footbridge, improve access roads and spiff up shelters and pavilions, Hogan said in an interview
“All national cemeteries undergo a facilities assessment every few years and at the end the cemetery is given a letter grade,” he said. “Culpeper got bad grades in its last assessment, so a construction plan was put together to bring those numbers up.”
All such graveyards are supervised by the National Cemetery Association, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Uncle Sam established Culpeper’s cemetery in 1867 to re-inter more than 2,000 Union soldiers killed in the area’s Civil War battles. The federal government bought six acres for the burial ground beside the Orange & Alexandria Railroad, not far from the courthouse village’s commercial center, from town resident Edward B. Hill, brother of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill. It paid him $1,400.
Union war correspondents photographed scattered Culpeper residences where the cemetery now sits. In one iconic image, the tents of countless Union soldiers blanket its ground when the Federal army occupied the town in the fall of 1863.
The practice of both sides’ armies was to bury their dead where men fell in battle. After the war, many soldiers’ bodies—identified and not—were found in field graves where the battles of Cedar Mountain, Brandy Station and Culpeper Court House raged. Burial crews excavated hundreds of such Union graves and reburied soldiers in the new U.S. cemetery, Hogan said.
Many Confederate dead were buried in the town of Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery on Sperryville Pike, where a granite obelisk bearing their names notes their final resting place.
Many hundreds more dead from the Union and Confederate armies were never found. To this day, they remain where they fell in the area’s countryside, according to Civil War historian Clark B. Hall of Culpeper.
In 1978, the Veterans of Foreign Wars’s Burton-Hammond Post 2524 of Culpeper donated adjacent land that doubled Culpeper National Cemetery’s size to relieve pressure on Arlington National Cemetery.
Now, the cemetery’s 1872 caretaker’s lodge is being renovated inside and out, Hogan said.
“It will mostly be office space when we’re done, but we’re trying to reserve the dining-room area for a small museum that can provide a little history of the cemetery, and maybe Culpeper, through the years,” he said.
The lodge was designed in the Second Empire Victorian style under the direction of Quartermaster General Montgomery C. Meigs. The same pattern was used for the lodges of 55 national cemeteries between 1870 and 1881. The Culpeper structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“I think we’ll have a conference room, and the bedrooms may have work stations for my caretakers,” Hogan said. “The rest will likely be storage.”
The brick walls surrounding the cemetery’s Historic Section, the original hilltop flagstaff and a tool house near the caretaker’s lodge also were likely built in the 1870s, he said.
As part of 2021’s renovations, “80,000 bricks were removed, cleaned and reinstalled in the perimeter wall,” the cemetery director said. The wall’s original foundation had no footing to support its weight. So, after 150 years, 900 feet of it had settled and bricks had begun to crumble. Work on those parts began in January and was recently completed.
“UBER Construction—stands for United Building Envelope Restoration—they did the historic brickwork,” Hogan said. “And they’ve done a fantastic job.”
All of the roads in the cemetery’s Historic Section are getting new asphalt, curbs and underground drainage, Hogan said. A footbridge over a stream that flows through the property is being rebuilt.
In the New Section east of the cemetery’s original land opposite Culpeper’s railroad depot, workers will install 1,200 pre-placed crypts. That will provide safer, easier interments for military veterans and their family members, and allow more grave plots in the available acreage, Hogan said.
“Cremation is getting more popular, so we’re excited to offer families a new option,” he said. “We’re putting in a columbarium on the annex side. There will be two to three prefabricated walls with niche-covers, and there’s room for expansion to add more walls years from now.”
A columbarium is an above-ground wall with recessed niches, which hold cremation urns. Each niche is designed to accept an individual VA-standard niche cover, the cemetery administration’s website states. Each columbarium is two-sided, with numbered rows and columns identifying each niche.
“Of course we still have traditional gravesites,” Hogan said. “Some families actually buy their own vault. We also sometimes have the need for reburial from other places, and we provide space to allow for that.”
On land beside the cemetery that was recently cleared of trees, the town of Culpeper anticipates it will build a parking area between the graveyard and the railroad depot on Commerce Street.
Hogan said he has expressed interest to the town in being allowed to occasionally use that 260-space parking area for cemetery parking, which is limited.
“We’d like to have a pedestrian path from the lot to the cemetery gate,” he said. “It would be very helpful for overflow parking.”
Hogan said he is not a fan of putting a swimming pool on the town land, as some have suggested.
“After the view opened up and you could see the cemetery from the train station, people have really enjoyed that sight,” he said. “I’m not sure how a swimming pool really fits into that picture.”
Culpeper National Cemetery is a part of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area. It is also featured in the National Park Service’s Discover Our Shared Heritage travel itineraries.
