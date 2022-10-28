Culpeper panel considers, "How the Church Handles Domestic Violence"

A diverse panel of community leaders, pastors, advocates, survivors and professionals recently discussed religion and domestic violence during a two-hour town hall at Culpeper County Library.

The Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor of GOT 2 MOVE Church, organized the Oct. 15 program, “How the Church Handles Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault,” featuring seven panelists discussing tough topics while engaging in a civil, informative and relevant conversation. Various forms of domestic violence were covered: physical, emotional, spiritual, financial.

“This a conversation we feel the church should have,” Sledge said. “Many victims, many abusers, you find out ... they go to somebody’s church. Some people in the church know about it, hear what is going on … but many times don’t know to respond or react.”

Sledge moderated the forum, posing questions such as, “What can the church do better in regards to the topic,” and “Are pastors liable if someone reports domestic abuse to them and later dies.”

“We are not here to attack the church,” he said. “The goal is to educate pastors and [church] members.

“One of the issues, as pastors and spiritual leaders, over time, we have designed the scripture to abuse and oppress people,” Sledge said. “If someone comes to me [reporting] child sexual assault, by law I am required to report that, however, when it comes to domestic violence, many times pastors tell them no, you can’t get divorced, we’ll work it out, pray.”

Unraveling church teachings

Panelist Stacey March, a human services counselor and owner of Restore Family mental health practice, helps women and families in crisis. She said her area of expertise is the church. Christian women, she said, come to her, many suffering from emotional abuse.

“They don’t know they are being abused because if there are no marks they don’t know to define what is being done to them. One way I help them is to encourage they keep a journal,” March said. “He will say or do something … the kids saw it, she saw it, he says that never happened, but if it’s written down, she knows, I’m not crazy.”

Something else Christian women struggle with is the church teaching that God hates divorce, the counselor said.

“When they say things like that, I say, show me in the Bible where that is, and they can’t find it. We have to unravel scripture. What you have been told is in there is not actually in there,” March said.

When the church tells a woman in a domestic violence relationship to go submit more, pray more, have more sex—it is not good advice, she said.

“You are not responsible for fixing a broken marriage. It doesn’t take two to break a marriage, it can take one,” March said. “Over and over our untwisting what Christian women have been taught all of our lives … they cannot unravel God from their husbands, [they] have made their husbands the God, the idol … setting the stage for abuse.”

Dual submission,

love in marriage

Panelist Uzziah Harris, pastor at Unity Baptist Church, president of the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP and a teacher at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, responded to March’s comments, saying God hates sin, in general.

“The bigger problem is not quoting Jesus’ words as it relates to divorce,” he said. “When you talk about submission you have to talk about dual submission … marriage is loving someone in the same way that you would love yourself … surely you don’t harm yourself or commit physical acts of violence.”

Equating marriage to the husband and wife of the church is not wrong, Harris said, what is wrong is the interpretation and context. He warned against not characterizing what happens in some churches as what happens in all churches.

“It is the twisted theology, the authoritarian structure of the church, disjointed nature of the church, no overarching authority that says we need to report abuse,” Harris said, adding maybe that needs to change.

March responded saying the scenario where women are told to stay in abusive relationships is happening in more than just a few churches. She said 90 percent of abusers claim religious affiliation.

“Pastors: never ask a victim to come into marriage counseling with their abuser—never, ever, ever, ever. Never ask a wife to come into a counseling session with her husband she claims is abusing her—never, ever, ever,” March said. “It’s not safe. You are re-traumatizing her over and over.”

Taking care of trauma, children impacted

Domestic violence and sexual assault impacts children in the home as well, panelists agreed.

Former councilman Jon Russell, CEO of Identity Culpeper and the Kelly Street Boxing Club internship program for boys, added to the panel conversation.

The boys the boxing club serves come to them having seen their mothers abused and sexually assaulted, Russell said.

“They need outlets,” he said. “We teach our boys to be strong, but gentle, peaceful warriors, to be loving and firm, to build their self-esteem and to build an understanding of why we respect our mothers and women.”

Panelist Jennifer Thorpe is a social worker who works domestic violence cases in the local court system and hosts The Pure Social Podcast.

“I myself as a child grew up witnessing [domestic violence], so I have experience on both ends of it,” she said.

Clients come to her for a protective order, wrestling with fear of the unknown, concerned with keeping themselves and their children safe. Thorpe advised church officials to have the right training on counseling those with trauma.

“If a wound is open, [you] need to make sure it is taken care of … if you start to talk about spiritual issues and someone is still bleeding out you’re causing more harm,” she said.

Abusers do it for the control, Thorpe added.

“Keep this person submissive to me and no one intervenes,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s the people who try to intervene that get shot, need to have training, the right resources, know when to assist, how to come alongside the victim and not tell them what to do,” Thorpe added. “Your advice can put their lives at risk and those around them.”

Separation of church and state

Panelist Monica Chernin, a Culpeper defense attorney specializing in domestic violence cases since 1989, recalled her first case ever was at Legal Aid representing a woman fleeing an abusive situation with her five children.

Pastors are mandated reporters of abuse, Chernin said.

“The problem with abuse against an adult is that you may not view that as the same kind of abuse that needs to be reported. If you consider abused adults to be exploited adults under the Code of Virginia you have the authority to report an exploited person. You need to look at it that way,” she said.

Chernin said protective orders have changed over the years to accommodate financial support being required from an abuser, custody of pets to the person fleeing the situation and temporary custody of children.

Other changes have been made locally, she said, recalling collaboration with Service to Abused Families and the local hospital to change the way potential abuse patients are questioned so it’s not in front of the potential abuser.

As for how the church handles domestic violence, Chernin said there is separation of church and state in the courthouse.

“The argument that I was following the tenets of my faith or I was doing this because this is what my church practices are simply not going to fly in court,” she said, recalling a domestic violence case from early in her career out of Madison County.

The husband was trying to get the wife to stay with him because “it was her duty,” Chernin said.

“He was also trying to get his child support reduced for five children by the amount of money he was tithing to the church. He wanted that taken off his income first before he would take care of his children and the judge said no to both of those,” Chernin said.

The husband’s defense attorney later came to Chernin’s office telling her she had a responsibility to her client to tell her she needed to restore her marriage because that’s what God wanted.

Chernin, raised Jewish, responded, “I am glad you and I believe in a different God because my God is saying, lady, get the heck out of the house.”

Emotional scars, the silent child

Panelist Karen Brown is an advocate, minister, author, founder of ESIII Mentoring and a sexual assault and domestic violence survivor who has been in the mental health field for almost 40 years. The emotional part of domestic violence is tremendous, she said on the panel.

“Survivors continue to be victims in their mind,” said Brown, whose mother was murdered in a domestic violence incident when Brown was a little girl.

She urged neighbors to get involved for the right reasons and to know the signs and symptoms of domestic violence. Brown came to Culpeper in 1996 with her three sons, fleeing an abusive marriage.

“We had a lot of barriers when the children went to school—single woman with three children, going through a divorce, nobody knew how their yesterday was, if they ate, if they were tired,” said Brown.

“We ignore the silent child, the forgotten children going through the hallways, the suicidal ones, [we] need to pay attention because something might be going on,” she said.

Chernin, a former educator, interjected to also not forget the children who have miserable home lives and school becomes their safe haven.

“We need to pay attention to them as well. Sometimes they are among the most troubled,” the attorney said.

Harris noted everything that happens to a child before they walk into a school building affects their ability to learn. Home is supposed to be a place of stability. When it’s not, that child’s ability to cope and exist is compromised, the middle school teacher said. They come to school with elevated levels of anxiety and depression.

Brown said she called the cops to get out of her violent situation.

“The house was chaos. He said I don’t know why she’s acting like that—Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It is scary,” she said. “[Police] stayed with me to pack three little bags because he wouldn’t let me touch nothing else in the house and I left.”

Financial abuse, when police get involved

Panelist Roweena Arasah, an Army veteran and domestic abuse survivor, runs a support group for domestic violence survivors with a focus on veterans.

“The emotional part is something that is big and hard to prove when you file a [police] report,” she said.

Financial abuse for military spouses is huge, Arasah said, noting perpetrators use finance as a form of power and coercion over that victim to have them stay, with nowhere else to go.

Even after 10 years of being a survivor, scars from the emotional abuse don’t fade, Arasah added, urging attendees to take care of the trauma that occurs after the victim leaves.

She emphasized domestic violence is not just a man-to-woman issue. It’s also women abusing men, men on men and women abusing other women.

“I am Christian, but also culturally aware of all the changes that have been happening over the past few years…we have to change our language of domestic violence,” Arasah said.

Members of the LGBTQ community can’t come to the church for help “because we have already shunned them as a church, so why would they come to them as a resource to get help?” she said.

“Make sure you are taking care of the men who are being abused who can’t speak up, that same-sex couple who is Christian, but can’t even come into the church,” Arasah said. “We have to keep up with the times.”

Master Culpeper Police Officer Al Cooper, on the force for 19 years, contributed from the audience, saying the day’s panel discussion was long overdue. Most of the times, people in abusive situations will go to friends, family or clergy before turning to police, he said.

“When we get there, it’s usually when the worst things happen, when assault has taken place. There’s no other path forward to them as a last resort, but to call the police,” Cooper said.

Check out next Friday’s Star-Exponent for the second part about the Oct. 15 town hall, “How the Church Handles Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault.”