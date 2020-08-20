Culpeper Parks and Rec helps people isolated in COVID-19 era

Aside from the hit NBC sitcom of the same name, the things that most often come to mind when one hears the term “Parks and Recreation” are sports and athletic activities designed to help people stay active and physically fit.
But Culpeper Parks and Rec will be doing its best this fall to make sure members of the community are staying mentally fit despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
While the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation has long presented non-sports offerings designed to nurture and help build well-rounded individuals of all ages, a pair of upcoming virtual courses aim to reach adults and seniors who may be feeling overwhelmed and/or isolated during these difficult, uncertain times.
“Simple, Easy Everyday Meditation” and “Staying Centered During Difficult Times” will both kick off next month. Both classes will run for four weeks, and will be conducted via the Zoom app.
”The department’s goal is to provide a variety of activities, programs and facilities ... to improve the quality of life throughout the community,” Park and Rec Director Andrew Hardy said. “{span}These wellness programs are vital because of the many challenges (financial, loneliness, self-image, work, etc.) that our residents are encountering daily, and only seem to be increasing during these unprecedented times.”
Both courses will be led by Michele Bledsoe, who is certified in teaching mindfulness and meditation. The former course will run every Monday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 5, while the latter is set for every Wednesday from Sept. 9 to 30.
In “Simple, Easy Everyday Meditation,” Bledsoe will teach meditation practices such as gratitude, mindfulness, breath awareness, self-compassion and body scan. She’ll also discuss research on the benefits of how meditation exercises the brain, as well as providing a four-hour overview on how to develop a variety of skills that may help them during times of personal crises.
“Staying Centered During Difficult Times” will revolve around how to work with the emotions that are arising during these challenging times. Bledsoe will explore why different meditations might be better for different situations, and how each works internally to change mind, brain and body connection.
Bledsoe first came across the art of mindfulness and meditation at a Charlottesville library, where she saw an ad for a seminar on the subject. She attended the event, which she said was enlightening.
”When I discovered that with a meditation practice I can draw on my own inner resources to work with the many emotions that can arise, my interest grew,” she said. “Sometimes a sadness will arise, or an anxious thought, and how I work with that is invaluable.”
Since then, Bledsoe has taken numerous courses and workshops on the topic. She believes this has helped her during the COVID-19 pandemic, and believes she can provide a lifeline for others.
”The mind has a lot more time to think about the past [while we’re stuck in our homes], which can lead to depression,” she warned. “The past is something we can not change, so thinking about it can cause feelings of hopelessness. Also, the mind can race into the future, lost in all the what-ifs or things that can go wrong.
”The ability to stay present—in this moment—is the practice of mindfulness and meditation,” she continued. “Since it is normal for the mind to wander off, it does take practice to bring it back to the present moment. Basically, it’s a way of exercising the brain to develop an expanded awareness of what is here right now. Yes, it is important to learn from the past and plan for the future, but our minds can go overboard and bring about feelings of anxiety or depression.
”But what do we have here and now?,” Bledsoe concluded. “We have this breath, this moment, and this opportunity to connect.”
Tabitha Riley, Parks and Rec’s programs and facilities supervisor, said the addition of Bledsoe as an instructor makes a huge difference in the classes’ effectiveness.
”Having a qualified instructor like Michele Bledsoe is a tremendous asset for our department and the residents of Culpeper County,” Riley said. “With Ms. Bledsoe onboard as a team member, we are now able to provide more diverse wellness programs that can aid people in discovering how to better deal with their feelings and stress through meditation and other techniques.”
Hardy added that Parks and Rec’s Silver Club, a fellowship for people aged 55 and over that normally met every Wednesday at the Culpeper County Public Library, will resume once it is safe to do so. When that determination is made, members will be notified via mail, as well as an announcement on the department’s Facebook page.
”We look forward to resuming the Wednesday gatherings and seeing all of the smiling faces that accompany the great conversations and stories at the Culpeper Library,” he said. “We miss you all and can’t wait to see you again—please stay safe.”
Registration for “Staying Centered During Difficult Times” is open through Aug. 26, while “Simple, Easy Every Day Meditation” is open through Aug. 31. Those interested in either course can sign up at Parks and Rec’s website, culpeperrecreation.com.
