Culpeper Parks and Rec helps people isolated in COVID-19 era

Since then, Bledsoe has taken numerous courses and workshops on the topic. She believes this has helped her during the COVID-19 pandemic, and believes she can provide a lifeline for others.

”The mind has a lot more time to think about the past [while we’re stuck in our homes], which can lead to depression,” she warned. “The past is something we can not change, so thinking about it can cause feelings of hopelessness. Also, the mind can race into the future, lost in all the what-ifs or things that can go wrong.

”The ability to stay present—in this moment—is the practice of mindfulness and meditation,” she continued. “Since it is normal for the mind to wander off, it does take practice to bring it back to the present moment. Basically, it’s a way of exercising the brain to develop an expanded awareness of what is here right now. Yes, it is important to learn from the past and plan for the future, but our minds can go overboard and bring about feelings of anxiety or depression.

”But what do we have here and now?,” Bledsoe concluded. “We have this breath, this moment, and this opportunity to connect.”

Tabitha Riley, Parks and Rec’s programs and facilities supervisor, said the addition of Bledsoe as an instructor makes a huge difference in the classes’ effectiveness.