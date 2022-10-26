Culpeper PD to present Amazing Citizen Award to Deputy Nate Jasper

A longtime local law enforcement officer with half-a-century of service, Nate Jasper will be recognized Thursday with the latest Amazing Citizen Award from the Culpeper Police Dept.

A Culpeper native, Jasper, aka Junior, went to work at the police department in the early 1970s after graduating with the final segregated class of George Washington Carver Regional High School.

He worked 32 years in the old police station, now gone, located across from the public entrance to the courthouse on West Cameron Street.

Jasper then went to work part-time for the sheriff’s office in 2003, and never quite left the profession he loves. He can still be seen doing security screenings for the many who pass through the courthouse on a daily basis.

He is known for his on-the-fly, jaw-dropping magic tricks and for hosting the spine-tingling Haunted Woods for many years at his home along Sperryville Pike as a fundraiser for the sheriff’s office.

At the Culpeper PD, Jasper started as an officer and rose in the ranks to being in charge of the squad, sergeant, lieutenant, criminal investigation department leader, patrol division leader and retired as the chief’s assistant.

Before he retired, Jasper said the chief of police at that time sent him to Radford to become the chief of police.

“When I came back, I told him that I was still retiring so that was it, but I enjoyed the school,” Jasper told the Star-Exponent in 2017.

The Culpeper PD will honor his long and faithful service at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 27 as part of the Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting at the agency, 740 Old Brandy Rd. and live on Culpeper PD Facebook.

Patti Hidalgo Menders, with the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, will be the guest speaker at 7 p.m. She will give a presentation on programs and resources available to Virginia residents, followed by a live Q&A session.

Submit questions in advance to JCole@culpeperva.gov, live at the in-person event or post them in the comments section of the live stream. For the in-person audience, there will be light refreshments and door prizes.

“The Culpeper Police Department would like to extend an invitation to each of you to come and join us for this event. As always, please bring a neighbor or friend with you,” according to a PD release.