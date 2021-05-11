Culpeper picks David Shang as 2021's best teacher, Kathy Walsh as year's Classified Employee of the Year

Contacted by the school system for help in the pandemic’s early days and weeks, White and Esh and their businesses went “above and beyond” to help feed school employees who staffed an innovative venture to help local first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brads said.

Back in March 2020 when the coronavirus crisis hit the United States, in conjuction with Culpeper Medical Center and other community partners, Culpeper County Public Schools created one of the first critical-infrastructure child-care programs in Virginia. The effort cared for, and fed, responders’ children so they could concentrate on their crucial work during the emergency.

“They graciously provided food, lunches, on a regular basis for them throughout the summer into the fall until we shut those programs down when we got further into the school year,” Brads said. “Never saw a bill or charge from them. ... It was fantastic. ... For our workers in those programs—amidst everything they were dealing with, with their families and coming to work—the last thing on their mind was ‘How am I going to grab lunch and figure that out?’ These folks took care of that. For that, we are so grateful.”