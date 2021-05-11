Culpeper picks David Shang as 2021's best teacher, Kathy Walsh as year's Classified Employee of the Year

David Shang, a science teacher at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, has been named Culpeper County Public Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year.
And Kathy Walsh, the division’s nursing supervisor, has been named its 2021 Classified Employee of the Year.
Superintendent Tony Brads and Human Resources Director Michelle Metzgar announced their selections Tuesday night as the School Board met at Eastern View High School, its last regular meeting of what they acknowledged has been an academic year like no other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, Brads and Metzgar recognized all of the school division’s top classified employees, as chosen by their peers at each of the county’s 10 public schools. Classified employees fill the many different roles—including cooks, custodians and bus drivers—critical to properly operating and maintaining the schools.
Next came Culpeper’s top teachers of 2021, also selected by their colleagues at each school.
After Brads and Metzgar called each person to the front of Eastern View’s auditorium, each honoree stood beside the podium, one at a time, as the two administrators read brief biographies of them. Applause from the audience greeted each one. Then the honorees were asked to cross the stage, which they shared with the School Board, and stand in place to await the next honoree.
“David Shang is a remarkable science teacher,” Brads read from the Binns educator’s colleagues. “David has consistently demonstrated conscientiousness and genuine commitment to all Binns’ staff and students. David always finds a way to connect with every individual and displays notable respect for each person. This respect is mutual and shared with his colleagues and students. He builds trust and meaningful connections with his students and teaches them to do the same with each other.”
“David embodies the power of positivity in our school community. David volunteers at every school event, participates in school productions, serves as the FTB NJHS advisor, co-sponsors our science fair, coaches cross country, serves as the EVHS assistant athletic director, and coaches a Girls on the Run team. David attends Culpeper Youth Basketball to support the students, is a church youth group leader, and serves on the board of directors for Girls on the Run and Culpeper Youth.
“David is an individual with great integrity and unparalleled civility who upholds the ideals of communication, collaboration, citizenship, social justice, and advocacy through his daily interactions with our school community.”
Earlier in the board’s meeting, Brads announced Kathleen M. Walsh’s selection as the academic year’s Classified Employee of the Year, saving the news for last after the rest of the schools’ classified employees were recognized, crossed the stage and took a spot there.
In a quick riff on “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson’s Carnak the Magnificent impression, Brads held the winner’s envelope to his forehead as if trying to divine her selection.
“The success of Culpeper County Public School’s efforts to provide in-person teaching and learning has truly been a team effort,” Brads said. “However, the heart of that team has been Kathy Walsh, the school division’s nurse coordinator. From the time of the first reports of a new potentially deadly virus in February 2020 until today, Mrs. Walsh has been at the center of the efforts of CCPS to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. At every crucial decision and with every obstacle, Kathy has played a vital role. Mrs. Walsh’s professional knowledge and her leadership instilled confidence that we could operate our schools in a pandemic, albeit differently. ”
“This space doesn’t allow for a complete rendition of all that Kathy Walsh has done to promote the good health of staff and students, and by extension their families,” the superintendent continued. “Suffice it to say Mrs. Walsh’s dedication and work ethic during these unprecedented times is worthy of the highest praise and recognition, and our utmost gratitude.”
Earlier, the School Board recognized Eastern View music students Henry Taylor and John Rose for being accepted into the All-State Band, one of Virginia’s greatest musical distinctions.
Taylor, who plays tuba, earned first-chair Symphonic Band, making him eligible to audition for All-National Band. It’s the first time in the school’s history that a student has won that honor, Eastern View Band Director Adam Roach told the Star-Exponent last month.
Taylor was judged in a virtual audition hosted by several of the nation’s most prominent band directors, including military band leaders, Brads said.
Rose, who plays trumpet, earned first-chair Concert Band—the second time he has made the All-State Band.
In a separate moment during Tuesday’s meeting, Brads and the School Board recognized three businesses for their support of the division, particularly as more schools generally face uncertain budgets.
To say “thank you” for their vital contributions, the Culpeper board named to the Virginia School Business Honor Roll:
—Career Partners Inc.: Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, president
—Jersey Mike’s and Subs: Pat White, owner
—The Ole Country Store & Bakery: Al Esh, co-owner
Career Partners hosts the annual E Squared competition; the name stands for “Entrepreneurial Energy.” Lasting all semester, the contest pits teams of high school students, paired with business coaches, who are charged with developing new business ventures.
Contacted by the school system for help in the pandemic’s early days and weeks, White and Esh and their businesses went “above and beyond” to help feed school employees who staffed an innovative venture to help local first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brads said.
Back in March 2020 when the coronavirus crisis hit the United States, in conjuction with Culpeper Medical Center and other community partners, Culpeper County Public Schools created one of the first critical-infrastructure child-care programs in Virginia. The effort cared for, and fed, responders’ children so they could concentrate on their crucial work during the emergency.
But the schools hadn’t arranged to feed its employees staffing the instant, pop-up program, Brads recalled. That’s when White and Esh stepped in.
“They graciously provided food, lunches, on a regular basis for them throughout the summer into the fall until we shut those programs down when we got further into the school year,” Brads said. “Never saw a bill or charge from them. ... It was fantastic. ... For our workers in those programs—amidst everything they were dealing with, with their families and coming to work—the last thing on their mind was ‘How am I going to grab lunch and figure that out?’ These folks took care of that. For that, we are so grateful.”
