Culpeper police deploy drones to find missing companion horse, Elvis

Culpeper Police Department drone operators earlier this week joined a growing team of volunteers in an ongoing search for an elderly companion horse, Elvis.

The over 30-year-old rescue animal, wearing a blue blanket, has been missing since the afternoon of Dec. 29 from a farm off Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper County.

The horse owners think he likely wandered off from the farm through some holes found in an old cattle fence at the pack of the pastures.

Elvis is a gelding quarter pony, approximately 14hh and partially deaf, according to an alert submitted by the owner to NetPosse, a North Carolina nonprofit helping to find lost and stolen horses.

Culpeper Master Police Officers Julia Cole and Tim Sisk spent their New Year holiday putting drones up in the air at the site, generating real-time aerial photos and videos.

Mark Nowacki, who heads up victim-witness services for Culpeper County set the police drone wheels in motion after hearing from his daughter, an avid equestrian, about the missing horse in the county.

“After a few days, they were desperately running out of hope and were trying to locate a drone to assist. I reached out to acting Chief of Police Chris Settle to ask for any possible help,” Nowacki said.

Within an hour, Cole and Sisk volunteered and brought two drones to the farm.

Elvis was not located Monday while they were there and remained missing as of Wednesday morning. The owner was extremely grateful for assistance from town police, Nowacki said. They continued the search Tuesday with an animal tracking dog, he said.

The dog seemed to have a trail, but Elvis appears to have really been on the move, according to the owner. The search Tuesday night ended in the woods across Route 522 before daylight ran out, according to the NetPosse alert: “Local friends, if anyone is available to help search, I really need to find my lost horse."

Settle, acting chief since Jan. 1 following the retirement of Chief Chris Jenkins, was asked about town police deploying its drones to locate a horse out in the country. Settle replied the community supported them in getting the drones.

“In turn, we should support the community in any way we can with the drones—even if it is helping to try to find a missing horse,” he said.

Plus, Settle said, it’s a good opportunity to conduct a search mission so they are more proficient the next time an autistic child or elder with Alzheimer’s goes missing.

He added animals are just as important to him, “Animals are big,” Settle said.

As for the master officers who responded, “They love to fly. The more search and rescue with the drones the better we get. There’s a science to it,” Settle said, describing GPS patterns, grid searching and infrared heat signature technology.

The Acting Chief said there is a lot of wooded area on the farm along with open fields. He was hopeful Elvis would be found.