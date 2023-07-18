Culpeper Police are emphasizing gun safety after they say a local man accidentally shot and seriously injured himself last week while at home alone drinking alcohol.

The Culpeper County E911 Center was notified at 9:16 p.m. on Friday, July 15 by UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center that an adult male had arrived with a gunshot wound. Hospitals are mandated to report any firearm injury to law enforcement, according to a release from the Culpeper Police Department.

According to preliminary information, the injury occurred at a residence in the Town of Culpeper. Officers responded to the residence and to the hospital to speak with the man.

Police said the shooting victim was at home alone drinking alcohol when he removed a personal handgun from its storage location. While handling the firearm, the man accidentally discharged the weapon once, causing a traumatic injury, according to the release. The involved firearm was located and secured and charges could be filed by the local prosecutor, police said.

“I’m glad that this wasn’t a fatal mistake,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle, “but this highlights why alcohol and firearms should never be mixed, even when you’re alone or in the privacy of your home. A large part of gun ownership is safety and the proper handling of firearms. If you’re drinking, you don’t drive and you don’t handle guns.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO Det. T. Sisk at 540/829-5535 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.