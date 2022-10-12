Culpeper public school students earn academic honors

Seven students in Culpeper County Public Schools recently earned national academic honors from the College Board.

These programs award underrepresented students with honors they can use in applying for scholarships and to colleges. The College Board effort connects them with universities across the country and helps them stand out as they apply to schools, the Culpeper school division said in a statement.

The local award winners are Sarah Rechkemmer of Culpeper County High School, who received a National Rural and Small Town Award; Owen Balino of Eastern View High School, for a National Rural and Small Town Award; Charles Barr of Eastern View, for a National African American Recognition Award; Hailey Burke of Eastern View, for a National Rural and Small Town Award; Hunter Lutz of Eastern View, for a National Rural and Small Town Award; Lyzelott Roman, of Eastern View, for a National Hispanic Recognition Award; and Mikayla Woodward, of Eastern View for a National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” Dr. Nate Bopp, Eastern View High’s principal, said. “These programs help our students stand out to colleges during admissions.”

To be eligible, students must have a grand-point average of 3.5 or higher, have excelled on standardized testing or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement exams. They must also be African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Colleges and scholarship programs take note of such students who have been recognized nationally through the College Board’s Student Search Service.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year. If chosen, they receive the awards at the beginning of the next school year, in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications, the Culpeper school division said.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This ... creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, the College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”