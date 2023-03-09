Culpeper County Public Schools held its 19th annual art show this past weekend showcasing the creative works of many of its students.

The show was held at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center and covered a variety of formats, from drawing and painting to sculpture and mixed media works. About 750 pieces were displayed.

“This is one of my favorite events to come to every year. I’m just amazed by the amount of talent we have from kindergarten to 12th grade,” said Tiffany Richtarski, fine arts coordinator for Culpeper County Schools. “We have amazing teachers who work very hard to bring out the best in our students and it clearly shows today.”

According to Kathy Dwyer, an Emerald Hill Elementary School art teacher, the event drew a steady stream of families. She said she could see the pride on the faces of parents as they came across their children’s artwork. “You can definitely see the big smiles on their faces, you can tell they’re very proud.”

Dwyer said it was great to see the young artists’ development and how their talent has continued to grow over the years. “It doesn’t surprise me when I see some of my former students in this art show. It’s amazing. They just continue their talents and they do a great job.”

Lily May, 18, of Eastern View High School, created a model called “Dream House” using materials such as cardboard and plants. May took up an interest in building models and drew inspiration from Victorian homes. She said she was drawn to the architectural style because it is “pretty.”

May’s “Dream House” earned second place in the sculpture category. This was her second year at the art show. Last year, May’s entries included a self portrait and a landscape work. She plans to create a greenhouse for her next project.

Another student, Joy Rozwadowski, 16, of Culpeper County High School created a piece of art depicting a flamenco dancer, which celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. According to Rozwadowski, the intent of the piece was to show movement, evident as the dancer is raised against a background. The artist added lace to the dress to give it more of a three-dimensional look and allow it to pop off the canvas.

Rozwandowski prefers to create artwork that highlights diversity. Her past works include a portrait for African American History Month that was showcased in last year’s show.

Rozwandowski had 10 other pieces at the art show, ranging from clay and oil to relief and sculpture. She said she comes by her artistic talents naturally due to both of her parents being artists. Both her and her brother started painting and drawing at young ages.

Lizzy Rehanack, 12, from Culpeper County Middle School, created a luminary with the face of a cartoon cat holding a plate with a fish. Luminaries are used to hold candles and wax.

This was Rehanack’s second time participating. The first time, she submitted a piece of work based on an owl. “I like showing everyone what I do and it feels nice to show everyone.”

Rehanack said her next project will be a new tray for the luminary, as it got damaged when someone bumped into her and caused her to drop it during the show.

The show’s judges picked winning pieces from the high school artists. Elementary and middle school students were not eligible for the competition portion of the show. The winners in each category are:

Perspective: Libby Stedman, first place; Joy Rozwadowski, second place; Anna June Brown, third place; and Eliza Bowler, honorable mention. All four students attend CCHS.

Portraits, Painting: CCHS students Allyson Williams, first place; Hanna Keith, second place; Roya Dadvar, third place; and EVHS student Lily May, honorable mention.

Portrait, Drawing: EVHS students Cloe Spruill, first place; Zaria Tibbs, second place; Jada Walker, third place; Paige Walker, honorable mention; and CCHS student Logan Ahern, honorable mention.

Paintings: Allyson Williams, first place; Abigail Wohlhueter, second place; Ellie Wynoop, third place; Joy Rozwadowski and Allyson Williams, honorable mentions. All five students attend CCHS.

Watercolor: Iren Sanchez, first place; Nora Melton, second place; Cloe Spruill, third place; Gloria Martinez, Rylie Dodson and Zana Tibbs, honorable mentions. All six students attend EVHS.