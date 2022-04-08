Culpeper public schools' kindergarten, preschool online registration opens

Children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to attend kindergarten through Culpeper County Public Schools. Attendance is not compulsory.

If a parent wishes to wait until their child is 6 years old to register for kindergarten, the division superintendent must be notified in writing to: Dr. Anthony Brads, Division Superintendent, Culpeper County Public Schools, 471 James Madison Hwy., Suite 201, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Register at culpeperschools.org.

The following information is need to complete online registration, as required by Virginia Department of Education: child’s birth certificate, child’s immunization record, custody paperwork (if applicable), proof of residence and School Entrance health form (physical).

The Health Department does physicals by appointment only at 540/829-7350.

Unsure which school your child should attend? Call the CCPS Transportation Office at 540/825-5446.

Children who turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 30 and meet income requirements are eligible to attend pre-school through CCPS. Registration does not guarantee placement.

The VPI coordinator will schedule a follow-up meeting with parents, as additional documentation will be required. Pre-school programs are dependent upon federal, state and local funding.

School orientations for rising kindergartners are as follows:

Farmington Elementary School, April 13, 5–6 p.m. Contact 540/825-0713

A.G. Richardson ES, April 26, 4–6 p.m. Contact 540/825-0616

Emerald Hill ES, April 26, 5:30–6:15 p.m. Contact 540/937-7361

Yowell ES, May 5, 5:30–6:15 p.m. Contact(540) 825-9484

Pearl Sample ES, May 11, 6–7 p.m. Contact 540/825-5448

Sycamore Park ES, May 12, 4:30–6 p.m. Contact 540/825-8847